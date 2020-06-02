HP launches new Omen 15 gaming laptops with Intel or AMD for $1000 and up

HP is refreshing its gaming laptop lineup with a new set of HP Omen 15 notebooks featuring support for up to NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics and a choice of 10th-gen Intel Core H or AMD Ryzen 4000H processors.

The new HP Omen 15 laptops are also available with a choice of 15.6 inch display panels, with options including 1080p screens with refresh rates up to 300 Hz or 4K displays with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate.

For the most part, the design of the HP Omen 15 is the same whether you opt for an Intel or an AMD processor. Both versions measures about 14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.9″ and weigh about 5.4 pounds. Both have an 80-percent screen-to-body ratio and 180-degree hinges that let you fold the screne flat. And both have RGB backlit keyboard (without a numeric keypad).

Similarities continue under the hood — whether you opt for AMD or Intel, you get WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit Ethernet, support for PCIe NVMe SSDs and Intel Optane memory and 70.9 Wh batteries.

HP also says both versions feature an updated cooling system designed to offer better airflow while keeping noise below 39 decibels.

But there are a few trade-offs to consider. The AMD versions support DDR4-3200 memory while the Intel models use DDR4-2933 RAM. And only the Intel versions are available with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Here are some examples of what you can get for the $1000 starting price whether you go with an Intel or AMD configuration:

Intel Core i5-10300H/NVIDIA GeForce FGTX 1650/8GB RAM/256GB storage/1080p 300-nit display

AMD Ryzen 5-4600H/NVIDIA GeForce FTX 1650 Ti/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/1080p 250-nit display

You’ll have to pay extra if you want up to a Core i7-10750H processor or Ryzen 7-48000H chip, more powerful graphics, additional memory or storage, or a better display.

One nice thing about these laptops is that it’s easy to upgrade some components on your own though — HP says there’s a single access panel that you can remove to access both the memory and storage.

HP Omen 15 (Intel) pictures

HP Omen 15 (AMD) pictures

