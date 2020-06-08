HP launches Chromebook x360 14c with Intel Comet Lake for $499 and up

HP’s latest premium Chromebook is a 3.6 pound laptop with a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge for a convertible tablet-style design, and a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor.

Prices for the new HP Chromebook x360 14c start at $499 for a model with an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but the laptop will be available with up to an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP says the new Chromebook x360 14c should be available for purchase this month from HP.com and Best Buy.

HP says the laptop has a metal cover and keyboard deck, a body that measures about 0.7 inches thick, and slim bezels around the display for an 88-percent screen to body ratio.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c also has a few features you won’t find on entry-level Chromebooks including a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a webcam privacy switch, and support for an optional digital pen (sold separately).

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, stereo speakers, a 60.9 Wh battery and 45W USB-C power adapter.

The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS displaycovered by edge-to-edge glass with Corning Gorilla Glass and support for up to 250-nits of brightness.

Ports include two USB Type-C (5 Gbps) ports, both of which can be used for power or video output, a single USB Type-A port (5 Gbps), and a 3.5mm mic and headphone combo audio jack.

