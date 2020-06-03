Firefly’s Station P1 mini PC runs Ubuntu or Android for $129 and up

The Station P1 Geek Mini PC is a compact computer with a 6-core, 64-bit ARM processor, 4GB of RAM, support for 4K video playback, a fanless design, and an aluminum alloy case. The system is designed to support Ubuntu or Android operating systems, as well as the Android-based Phoenix OS.

It’s made by Firefly, a company that crowdfunded a single-board computer with the same processor back in 2016. But this version has more memory and storage. It comes with a case (the original board did not). And it has a lower starting price.

The Firefly Station P1 sells for $129 and up.

The starting price is for a model with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Or for $50 more you can get a version with 128GB of storage.

While the RK3399 processor is a few years old at this point, it’s a pretty capable little chip that features:

2 x ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores

4 x ARM CortexA-53 CPU cores

ARM Mali-T860 MP4 graphics

This is the chip used in a number of Chromebooks including the Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA, Samsung Chromebook Plus, and Acer Chromebook Tab 10.

It’s also used in the much more recent PineBook Pro, a laptop designed to run free and open source GNU/Linux-based software.

Firefly’s little computer features LPDDR4 dual-channel memory, support for 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet.

It also has HDMI 2.0a and USB 3.0 Type-C ports allowing you to connect up to two displays, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR receiver for use with a remote control (which comes with the computer, along with an external antenna, HDMI cable, and power supply).

The whole thing measures 4.9″ x 3.1″ x 1.25″ (124.4mm x 79mm x 31.6mm), making it an almost pocket-sized device.

via LinuxGizmos and Firefly

