Firefly’s Station P1 mini PC runs Ubuntu or Android for $129 and up

The Station P1 Geek Mini PC is a compact computer with a 6-core, 64-bit ARM processor, 4GB of RAM, support for 4K video playback, a fanless design, and an aluminum alloy case. The system is designed to support Ubuntu or Android operating systems, as well as the Android-based Phoenix OS.
It’s made by Firefly, a company that crowdfunded a single-board computer with the same processor back in 2016. But this version has more memory and storage. It comes with a case (the original board did not). And it has a lower starting price.
The Firefly Station P1 sells for $129 and up.
The starting price is for a model with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Or for $50 more you can get a version with 128GB of storage.
While the RK3399 processor is a few years old at this point, it’s a pretty capable little chip that features:
- 2 x ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores
- 4 x ARM CortexA-53 CPU cores
- ARM Mali-T860 MP4 graphics
This is the chip used in a number of Chromebooks including the Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA, Samsung Chromebook Plus, and Acer Chromebook Tab 10.
It’s also used in the much more recent PineBook Pro, a laptop designed to run free and open source GNU/Linux-based software.
Firefly’s little computer features LPDDR4 dual-channel memory, support for 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet.
It also has HDMI 2.0a and USB 3.0 Type-C ports allowing you to connect up to two displays, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR receiver for use with a remote control (which comes with the computer, along with an external antenna, HDMI cable, and power supply).
The whole thing measures 4.9″ x 3.1″ x 1.25″ (124.4mm x 79mm x 31.6mm), making it an almost pocket-sized device.
via LinuxGizmos and Firefly
Daily Deals (6-01-2020)
There's usually a bit of a risk with purchasing refurbished products -- basically you're spending money on a device that …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
The RK3399 is the same chip used in the the Pinebook Pro laptop.
Also a good point. I’ll update the article to reflect that.