The new Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop is a 15.6 inch notebook with support for up to a 4K OLED display, up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 octa-core processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.

Measuring just 14.1″ x 10.5″ x 0.72″ it’s fairly compact for a machine with that kind of horsepower. But it has the kind of features you’d expect from a gaming machine including an RGB backlit keyboard, Gigabit Ethernet, and a Thunderbolt 3 port.

Dell’s new G7 15 inch gaming laptop should be available starting June 29 for $1430 and up.

Dell says the notebook features 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting with WASD and chassis lighting, dual cooling fans, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The notebook supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

On the back of the laptop you’ll find a row of ports including Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2, and Gigabit Ethernet. There’s also a USB 3.2 port and headset jack on the left side and a USB 2.0 port and SD card reader on the right.

Processor options range from an Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core chip to a Core i9-109980HK processor, while GPU choices range from an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU to the aforementioned GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q option.

Dell says the laptop will be available with a choice of 56 Whr or 86Wh batteries, depending on whether you want to prioritize battery life or light weight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















