Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on SanDisk storage products, and B&H is matching those prices if you don’t feel like giving your money to Amazon.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is offering its 4 inch smart clock with Google Assistant for $40 and selling a 13 inch ThinkPad laptop with an Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, Windows 10 Pro, and a 3-year warranty for $749.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Storage

Laptops and tablets

Other

