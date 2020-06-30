Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on SanDisk storage products, and B&H is matching those prices if you don’t feel like giving your money to Amazon.
Meanwhile, Lenovo is offering its 4 inch smart clock with Google Assistant for $40 and selling a 13 inch ThinkPad laptop with an Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, Windows 10 Pro, and a 3-year warranty for $749.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $136 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $32 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $48 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive 256GB USB flash drive for $30 – Amazon
- More SanDisk storage products for up to 20-percent off – Amazon
- SanDisk storage products for the same prices – B&H
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable USB HDD for $90 – Staples (coupon: 34755)
- Seagate Expansion 6TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $110 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPL95)
Laptops and tablets
- Refurb Acer Spin 1 11.6″ laptop w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $250 – Acer (via eBay)
- Lenovo Thinkpad T495 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB/3-year warranty for $749 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 7390 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 9300 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 9300 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $1200 – Dell
- Apple iPad Air _ AirPods for $479 and up – Apple
Other
- Save 5% on orders priced over $60 (max savings $10) – GeekBuying (coupon: EDM_GKBUS20)
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKPEEKT4)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $12 – Amazon (coupon: SDMOLVPY)
- Soundstream Malibu True wireless earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- Orico TCM2-C3 aluminum USB Type-C M.2 NVMe enclosure for $30 – Newegg
