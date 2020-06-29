Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Less than a month after Amazon started shipping the 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet (with a faster processor, more RAM and storage, and optional support for wireless charging), the company’s latest tablet is on sale for $30 off the list price.
For a limited time that means $60 gets you a tablet with an 8 inch IPS display, a 2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, a USB Type-C port, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support, and at least 32GB of storage and 2GB of memory.
I’ve been using one for the past few weeks, and I totally think it’s worth the $90 asking price. It’s not the fastest tablet around, but it’s responsive enough for web browsing, video streaming, some light gaming, and reading the news, eBooks, and comics (I mostly use it for reading).
Like most Amazon tablets, the new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus (with 3GB of RAM and wireless charging) run an Android-based operating system called Fire OS and feature Amazon’s apps and services rather than Google’s. There’s no publicly known way to replace the OS with custom ROMs yet, but it’s pretty easy to install the Google Play Store on the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet and/or disable specific Amazon apps and features that you may not want to use.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/32GB for $279 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro (2018) w/64GB for $799 – B&H
Computers
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop w/Comet Lake for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $1000 – Best Buy
- HUNSN mini PC w/XeonE-2186M/32GB/512GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1008 – Newegg
- Apple MacBook Pro (2019) for $1099 and up – B&H
- Apple MacBook Pro for $1200 and up (save $100 – $200) – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Refurb JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL
- TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $76 – sobeonline1 (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $130 – Daily Steals
- Open Box UE Blast portable Bluetooth speaker w/Alexa for $53 – poppy9780 (via eBay)
- Open Box UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – outletmp3 (via eBay)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 – Amazon
- Fitbit Alta activity tracker (plum) for $56 – Woot (Amazon Prime exclusive)
Charging
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank for $25 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Panasonic Eneloop battery charger w/USB charging port for $8 – Amazon
Other
- Oneplus 6T w/SD845/8GB/128GB for $350 – B&H
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon (or $20 for select customers w/coupon: FIRETVSTICK)
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi router for $30 – Amazon
Share this article: