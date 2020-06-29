Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Less than a month after Amazon started shipping the 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet (with a faster processor, more RAM and storage, and optional support for wireless charging), the company’s latest tablet is on sale for $30 off the list price.

For a limited time that means $60 gets you a tablet with an 8 inch IPS display, a 2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, a USB Type-C port, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support, and at least 32GB of storage and 2GB of memory.

I’ve been using one for the past few weeks, and I totally think it’s worth the $90 asking price. It’s not the fastest tablet around, but it’s responsive enough for web browsing, video streaming, some light gaming, and reading the news, eBooks, and comics (I mostly use it for reading).

Like most Amazon tablets, the new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus (with 3GB of RAM and wireless charging) run an Android-based operating system called Fire OS and feature Amazon’s apps and services rather than Google’s. There’s no publicly known way to replace the OS with custom ROMs yet, but it’s pretty easy to install the Google Play Store on the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet and/or disable specific Amazon apps and features that you may not want to use.

