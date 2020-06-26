Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Steam Summer Sale is underway, which means you can save money on thousands of PC games. But if you’d rather curl up with a good book (or eBook), Amazon’s still offering Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscriptions for free.
You can also save money buying paying for individual eBooks — a bunch of popular titles are on sale, including Born a Crime, The Three-Body Problem, and The Way of Kings.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBooks
- Born a Crime Kindle eBook by Trevor Noah for $5 – Amazon
- The Three-Body Problem Kindle eBook by Cixin Liu for $3 – Amazon
- The Way of Kings Kindle eBook by Brandon Sanderson for $3 – Amazon
- 100 top Kindle eBooks priced at $5 or less – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon
PC Games
- Tomb Raider games for $1 and up – Steam
- ARK: Survival Evolved PC game for $10 – Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC game for $12 – Steam
- Civilization VI PC game for $15 – Steam
- Steam Summer Sale (PC games) – Steam
Computers & PC accessories
- Save an extra $40 to $120 on select computers – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARMORE)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $950 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) for $890 and up – Woot (w/1-year Woot warranty)
- CyberPower CP1000PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS system for $120 – B&H
- Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 keyboard & mouse for $37 – Microsoft Store
Audio
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Reflect Mini 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $35 – B&H
- TaoTroncis SoundSurge 85 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for $35 – TaoTronics (coupon: MEM30)
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $40 – Newegg
- Jabra Move Style Edition Bluetooth over-ear headphones + $7 gift card for $70 – Newegg
Storage
- WD Elements 1TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $50 – Newegg
- Seagate Expansion 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $57 – Newegg
Charging
- Mophie 8,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $20 – meh
- Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C wall charger for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon)
