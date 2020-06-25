Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone may be on the way, but the first-gen model is still a beast of a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 90 Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

And today you can pick up an Asus ROG Phone for $350 from the Microsoft Store (via eBay). A mobile desktop dock for the phone is also available for $130.

Meanwhile, if PC gaming is your thing, the Epic Games Store has two free titles this week, AER and Stranger Things 3.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

