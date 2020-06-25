Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone may be on the way, but the first-gen model is still a beast of a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 90 Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,000 mAh battery.
And today you can pick up an Asus ROG Phone for $350 from the Microsoft Store (via eBay). A mobile desktop dock for the phone is also available for $130.
Meanwhile, if PC gaming is your thing, the Epic Games Store has two free titles this week, AER and Stranger Things 3.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games and digital media
- AER Memories of Old for free – Epic Games Store
- Stranger Things 3: The Game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 80-percent on select PC games – Humble Indie Hits Sale
- Futurama Season 1 (SD) for $3.49 – Amazon Prime Video
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5″ smart display for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5″ smart display + Blink camera for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5″ smart display + smart plug for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Lenovo 8″ Smart Display for $63 – Woot
- Lenovo 8″ Smart Display (new) w/Google Assistant for $100 – Lenovo
Other
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Asus ROG gaming smartphone w/SD845/8GB/512GB for $350 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Asus ROG mobile desktop dock for $130 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $76 – sobeonline1 (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $118 – PC Richard & Son
