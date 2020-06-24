Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
A bunch of PC games are available for free today, including Injustice: Gods Among Us and Farming Simulator 14 and 16. An older LG flagship phone is available for $149… and while its dated specs might not make it the best smartphone you can buy, at that price it makes a pretty decent Android 8.1 portable media player and handheld gaming device.
But Amazon may have one of the best deals of the day — albeit one that might not be available for every shopper. Select Amazon accounts qualify to snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20, which is half the usual price for this 1080p media streamer. To find out if you’re eligible, just follow the link to Amazon and you should see the promo code on the page.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Injustice: Gods Among Us for free – Steam
- Farming Simulator 14 for free – Microsoft Store
- Farming Simulator 16 for free – Microsoft Store
- Pathway for free – Epic Games Store
- Mad Tracks free for Prime members – Twitch
- Blackbeard’s Cove for free – Microsoft Store
- Omega Rally Championship for free – Microsoft Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Nacon Bundle
More downloads and streaming
- 3-month Disney+ subscription free for Chromebook owners – Google Chromebook Perks
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle Crossing the Veil Bundle
Wireless audio
- Refurb JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $40 – Woot
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds + $7 gift card for $50 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $76 – sobeonline1 (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $240 – 6ave (via eBay)
Charging
- Omars 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Amazon (coupon: 8QQEHPFC)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $16 – Amazon (coupon: RMVF5CUW)
- RAVPower 20,100 mAH 45W power bank for $35 – B&H
- Aukey 12-port power strip w/6-USB ports for $30 – Amazon (coupon: NEZ8F6WS)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) media streamer for $20 – Amazon (available for some Amazon customers w/coupon: FIRETVSTICK)
- Google Home Mini smart speaker 2-pack for $40 – Woot
- LG G7 Fit Android 8.1 smartphone w/SD821/4GB/32GB for $149 – B&H
- Refurb Linksys Velop tri-band mesh WiFi systems for $90 and up – Woot