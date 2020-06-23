Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Newegg is running a 48-hour sale on select products. Best Buy is in the middle of a 4-day sale set to end Thursday. B&H is running a Mega Deal Zone sale. And a bunch of Lenovo laptops are on sale.

I’m not sure why the stars are aligned this way on a Tuesday in June, but it’s not a bad time to pick up a new laptop, tablet, set of earbuds, or other a bunch of other items. Tor is also giving away a free eBook from author Mary Robinette Kowol.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Lenovo Laptops

Other laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Smart Speakers

Downloads and streaming

Storage

Charging

Wireless audio

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















