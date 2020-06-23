Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Newegg is running a 48-hour sale on select products. Best Buy is in the middle of a 4-day sale set to end Thursday. B&H is running a Mega Deal Zone sale. And a bunch of Lenovo laptops are on sale.
I’m not sure why the stars are aligned this way on a Tuesday in June, but it’s not a bad time to pick up a new laptop, tablet, set of earbuds, or other a bunch of other items. Tor is also giving away a free eBook from author Mary Robinette Kowol.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Lenovo Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARMORE)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $649 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga Book C930 dual-screen 10.8″ laptop w/Core i5-7Y54/4GB/128GB for $660 – Lenovo (coupon: SUMMERSALE2020)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $670 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $680 – Lenovo (coupon: SUMMERSALE2020)
- Lenovo Yoga C630 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $690 – Lenovo (coupon: SUMMERSALE2020)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $760 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $950 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Other laptops
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Newegg
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro + $50 gift card for $1000 – Newegg
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $70 – Amazon
- Apple iPad for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2016) for $35 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (2018) for $180 and up – Woot
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $70 – Amazon
Downloads and streaming
- The Calculating Stars eBook by Mary Robinette Kowal for free – Tor
- Audible 4-month subscription for $8/month (46-percent off) for the first 4 months – Amazon
Storage
- ADATA SE800 512GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C portable SSD for $80 – Newegg
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB UHS-I microSDXC card for $55 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB UHS-I microSDXC card for $75 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB UHS-I microSDXC card for $93 – B&H
Charging
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh power bank for $9 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank w/QC 2.0 for $13 – Amazon (coupon: 3GI8OI6W)
- RAVPower 20,100 mAh 45W power bank for $30 – B&H
Wireless audio
- NuForce BE Sport3 Bluetooth earbuds for $10 – B&H
- Refurb JBL Endurance Sprint waterproof Bluetooth earbuds for $14 – Harman (via eBay)
- JBL Endurance Dive waterproof Bluetooth earbuds w/1GB storage & MP3 player for $15 – Harman (via eBay)
- Aker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 true wireless earbuds for $36 – Amazon
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $34 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPL57)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds for $98 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds with noise cancellation for $110 – Amazon
Other
- Asus Chromebit w/RK3288/2GB/16GB/Chrome OS for $60 – Newegg (coupon: 6BGSALE26)
- SanDisk Clip 16GB MP3 player for $38 – Daily Steals
- Zoom H6 portable 6-track audio recorder for $250 – B&H