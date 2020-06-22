Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Google Pixel 4a may or may not ever arrive, but retailers continue to offer the Pixel 3a for as much as $120 off the list price.
Meanwhile there are sales on TCL’s new 10-series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and various laptops, tablets, and accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a w/SD670/4GB/64GB for $279 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a XL w/SD670/4GB/64GB for $319 – B&H
- TCL 10 Pro smartphone w/SD675/6GB/128GB for $382 – Amazon
- TCL 10L smartphone w/SD665/6GB/64GB for $212 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $750 and up – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet for $250 and up – Best Buy
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3″ 4K AMOLED display, Core i5/8GB/256GB for $899 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible notebook w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
Charging
- Aukey 27W USB-C wall charger for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: B6D2NVE4)
- Aukey 56W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $17 – Amazon (coupon: NMC6S3EU)
- Anker 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $19 – Amazon
Other
- Eero mesh WiFi router 3-pack + Echo Dot smart speaker for $199 – Amazon
- $1240+ worth of PC games and eBooks for $30 or more – Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle (last day)