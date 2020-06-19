Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HBO is making all nine episodes of Watchmen available to stream for free this weekend. The series is based on the classic comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, but the story has been adapted to, among other things, explore the history of systematic racism in the United States — and HBO is making it free at a time when a national conversation on race is taking place in America (and on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the US more than 150 years ago).
Meanwhile there are a few days left to go in the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle — pay $30 or more and you can get a bundle of PC games and eBooks. And Bandcamp is donating its cut of all music sales made today to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- Pay $30 or more for $1200+ worth of PC games and DRM-free eBooks – Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle
- Buy music from Bandcamp and the platform today and the platform will donate its cut to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund – Bandcamp
- Stream Watchmen for free through Sunday – HBO
- Pathway PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Playism Anniversary Bundle
Computers
- Intel Bean Canyon NUC mini PC w/Core i5-8260U/UHD 620/16GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $599 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Pentium 4425Y/4GB/64GB + Office 365 (1-year) for $430 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ tablet w/Core i7/16GB/256GB for $679 – Adorama
Other
- Refurb AMazon Kindle Voyage for $60 – emb-phones (via eBay)
- Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker 2-pack for $20 – Lowes
