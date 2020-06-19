Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

HBO is making all nine episodes of Watchmen available to stream for free this weekend. The series is based on the classic comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, but the story has been adapted to, among other things, explore the history of systematic racism in the United States — and HBO is making it free at a time when a national conversation on race is taking place in America (and on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the US more than 150 years ago).

Meanwhile there are a few days left to go in the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle — pay $30 or more and you can get a bundle of PC games and eBooks. And Bandcamp is donating its cut of all music sales made today to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on https://t.co/dvMR4HmhIR and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UBDLR3OYIV — Watchmen (@watchmen) June 18, 2020

