Best Buy is selling open box laptops for $190 and up. Amazon is knocking $10 off the price of its already-cheap Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Dell is offering one of the lowest prices to date on a touchscreen Dell XPS 13 laptop (albeit one with only 4GB of RAM and no upgrade option).
But the best gadget deal today may be Amazon’s iPad Air sale. Apple normally charges $650 for a model with 256GB of storage. But right now Amazon is offering it for just $550.
Note that the product page shows a $620 price tag. But add it to your cart and head over to the checkout page and the price will drop to $550.
Laptops and tablets
- Apple iPad Air 10.5″ tablet w/256GB for $550 – Amazon (price at checkout)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up– Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/4GB/128GB for $780 – Dell
- Open Box laptop sale – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Piston Fit Bluetooth earbuds for $23 – 1More (coupon: DADGRAD)
- JBL Endurance Sprint Bluetooth earbuds for $30 – JBL
- JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $80 – JBL
- AKG S30 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Harman Audio (price in cart)
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Target
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
PC & mobile accessories
- Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II wireless keyboard for $86 – Lenovo
- RAVPower 10W wireless charging pad for $10 – Amazon (coupon: T5VVMAQ9)
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: AZAVDAXA)
Digital downloads & subscriptions
- D&D Eye of the Beholder Trilogy PC game for free – GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of superhero eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – Humble Boredom Busters Bundle
- 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2020 for $85 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDMGP36)