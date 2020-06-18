Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is selling open box laptops for $190 and up. Amazon is knocking $10 off the price of its already-cheap Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Dell is offering one of the lowest prices to date on a touchscreen Dell XPS 13 laptop (albeit one with only 4GB of RAM and no upgrade option).

But the best gadget deal today may be Amazon’s iPad Air sale. Apple normally charges $650 for a model with 256GB of storage. But right now Amazon is offering it for just $550.

Note that the product page shows a $620 price tag. But add it to your cart and head over to the checkout page and the price will drop to $550.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

