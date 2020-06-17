Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on select Anker charging accessories including USB wall chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and charging cables.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for some reading material, Surviving Tomorrow is a new anthology of science fiction from authors including Neil Gaiman, Seanan McGuire, Robert Silverberg and Cory Doctorow that’s available as a $5 eBooks (or more if you want a print edition). For that price you get 29 short stories, and all the proceeds will go to charities that are paying for Covid-19 testing for front-line workers.
Charging
- Save up to 40-percent on Anker charging products – Amazon
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $6 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 60W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $23 – Amazon (coupon: EHLDCW3K)
- Poweradd EnergyCell 15,000 mAh power bank for $11 – Amazon (coupon: E3UUKCKP)
Devices
- Apple Watch Series 5 for $299 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 4 for $550 – Ant Online (via eBay)
eBooks and digital comics
- Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy digital comics sale – ComiXology
- More digital comics on sale – ComiXology
- Audible subscription for $8/month for first 4 months – Amazon/Audible
- Surviving Tomorrow Anthology of sci-fi stories to benefit COVID-19 charities for $5 and up – Surviving Tomorrow
Other
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W portable Bluetooth speaker for $55 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- WD EayStore 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $170 – Best Buy
- Refurb TP-Link Archer AC5400 WiFi router for $125 – B&H