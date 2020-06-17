Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on select Anker charging accessories including USB wall chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and charging cables.

Amazon

Meanwhile if you’re looking for some reading material, Surviving Tomorrow is a new anthology of science fiction from authors including Neil Gaiman, Seanan McGuire, Robert Silverberg and Cory Doctorow that’s available as a $5 eBooks (or more if you want a print edition). For that price you get 29 short stories, and all the proceeds will go to charities that are paying for Covid-19 testing for front-line workers.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

