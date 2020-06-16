The itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality may have ended yesterday (after raising over $8 million dollars from more than 800-thousand people who paid $5 or more), but Humble Bundle has just launched its own week-long deal to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

If you spend $30 or more you can snag dozens of PC games plus a bunch of eBooks and digital graphic novels. And all of the money raised from this bundle will go to the organizations listed above.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

