The itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality may have ended yesterday (after raising over $8 million dollars from more than 800-thousand people who paid $5 or more), but Humble Bundle has just launched its own week-long deal to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

If you spend $30 or more you can snag dozens of PC games plus a bunch of eBooks and digital graphic novels. And all of the money raised from this bundle will go to the organizations listed above.

Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle

