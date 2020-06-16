The itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality may have ended yesterday (after raising over $8 million dollars from more than 800-thousand people who paid $5 or more), but Humble Bundle has just launched its own week-long deal to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.
If you spend $30 or more you can snag dozens of PC games plus a bunch of eBooks and digital graphic novels. And all of the money raised from this bundle will go to the organizations listed above.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games
- Pay $30 or more for $1200+ worth of PC games and eBooks – Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle
- ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Showodn NEOGEO Colletion for free – Epic Games Store (last day)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Plus (1st-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker for $40 – Woot
- Amazon Echo smart speaker for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker + smart bulb for $170 – Amazon
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $249 – Google Store
Smart displays
- Amazon Echo Spot for $50 – Woot
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $60 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $79 – Google Store (coupon: NESTHUB$10)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ smart display for $180 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max smart display for $199 – Google Store
Media Streamers
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Chromecast Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $59 – Google Store
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $79 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K streamer w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast streamer w/DVR for $150 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Xtreme Sound Bluetooth earbuds 3-pack for $15 – meh
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – Woot
Other
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini desktop PC w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $399 – Lenovo
- Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $30 – Amazon
- Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank w/QC 3.0 for $45 – Amazon (coupon: ADHZIFOL)
- WavLink USB 3.0 universal laptop docking station (dual Display, Gigabit Ethernet, 6USB ports) for $76 – Newegg
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $105 – Amazon