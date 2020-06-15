Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering discounts on most (but not quite all) of its Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices. Target and Amazon are both offering buy 2, get 1 free deals on qualifying games, movies, and other products. And today’s the last day to snag 1700+ PC games for as little as $5 as part of the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality.

The bundle is a ridiculously good value — you’d end up spending over $9,000 to buy each of those games individually. And there are some pretty great indie titles in the mix.

All the money from sales of the bundle will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and Community Bail Fund, and so far more than 700 thousand people have contributed over $7 million.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

