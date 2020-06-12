Daily Deals (6-12-2020)

The MSI Modern 14 is a 2.6 pound laptop with an Intel Comet Lake processor, 512GB of solid state storage and a starting price of $749… most of the time. But right now Best Buy is selling the notebook for just $550.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Smart Speakers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

