Daily Deals (6-12-2020)

The MSI Modern 14 is a 2.6 pound laptop with an Intel Comet Lake processor, 512GB of solid state storage and a starting price of $749… most of the time. But right now Best Buy is selling the notebook for just $550.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $749 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook 14 w/Atom x5-E8000/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
Tablets & eReaders
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet for $279 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet for $530 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599 and up – Best Buy
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $100 – Kobo
Smart Speakers
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $19 – Adorama
- Eufy Genie smart speaker w/Alexa + 2 Lumos WiFi smart bulbs for $37 – Newegg
- Apple HomePod w/Siri + 4 months Apple Music for $200 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Buy 2 seasons of of select TV shows for $30 – Amazon Video
- Hitman: Absolution PC game for free – GOG
- Snake Pass PC game for free – Humble Store
Other
- Xiaomi Redmi AirDots true wireless earbuds for $21 – Gearbest
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership for $42 – Newegg
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer for $39 – Amazon
