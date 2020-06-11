Liliputing

Daily Deals (6-11-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Amazon isn’t quite giving away its Echo Dot smart speaker… but the company’s coming pretty close. You can buy one for 99 cents if you pay for a 1-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. That means Prime members get an Alexa-powered smart speaker plus a month of commercial-free music for $9. If you’re not a Prime subscriber, the total price is $11.

Meanwhile the Epic Games Store has two free PC games this week, and a bunch of movies with racial justice themes are free to stream on most major platforms this week.,

Amazon

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smart speakers and displays

Headphones

Laptops & Tablets

PC games

Free movie rentals/streaming

Charging

PC & Mobile accessories






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x