Daily Deals (6-11-2020)

Amazon isn’t quite giving away its Echo Dot smart speaker… but the company’s coming pretty close. You can buy one for 99 cents if you pay for a 1-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. That means Prime members get an Alexa-powered smart speaker plus a month of commercial-free music for $9. If you’re not a Prime subscriber, the total price is $11.
Meanwhile the Epic Games Store has two free PC games this week, and a bunch of movies with racial justice themes are free to stream on most major platforms this week.,
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smart speakers and displays
- Amazon Echo Dot + 1-month Music Unlimited subscription for $9 – Amazon (for Prime members, $11 for non-members)
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Smart Display 8″ w/Google Assistant for $100 – Lenovo
- Facebook Portal Mini w/Alexa for $99 – Facebook
Headphones
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $880 – Dell
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (8th-gen) tablet for $70 and up – Amazon
PC games
- ARK:Survival Evolved PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Samurai Shodown PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Snake Pass PC game for free – Humble Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020
Free movie rentals/streaming
- Selma – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
- Just Mercy – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
- Ali – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
- Brian Banks – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
- The Hate U Give – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
The Secret Life of Bees – Amazon (and FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu)
- America To Me – Starz
- 13th – YouTube
Charging
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh 60W USB-PD power bank for $42 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (coupon: QUQ5DS53)
Aukey 24W dual-port USB-A wall charger for $9 – Amazon (coupon: RVAKEIRA)
PC & Mobile accessories
- WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $165 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDMGG53)
- WD & SanDisk storage sale – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi Pro AC3000 mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $290 – B&H
