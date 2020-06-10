Daily Deals (6-10-2020)

Ava DuVernay’s documentary movie 13th debuted on Netflix in 2016 and won an Emmy and earned an Oscar nomination. Now it’s available to stream for free on YouTube, no Netflix subscription required.
The film examines the expansion of incarceration in the United States as a successor to slavery and Jim Crow, and the documentary is named for the 13th amendment to the US constitution, which abolished slavery and indentured servitude… except as punishment for crime.
Meanwhile, itch.io is offering up a bundle of more than 1400 indie PC games for as little $5, B&H is selling the OnePlus 6T for $300, and Amazon is offering a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $40 off the list price.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Digital media and streaming
- Stream 13th for free (Ava DuVernay’s award-winning documentary examining race and the US system of mass incarceration) – YouTube
- Pay $5 or more for a bundle of 1400+ PC games – Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Plug In Digital & Dear Villagers Bundle
Smartphones
- OnePlus 6T smartphone w/SD845/8GB/128GB for $300 – B&H
- Refurb iPhone 11 Pro for $770 and up – Woot
- Refurb iPhone 11 Pro Max for $900 and up – Woot
Wireless aAudio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- EarFun true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon (coupon: TECH4DAD)
- Mpow 059 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $25 – Amazon
- Refurb UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Daily Steals
Other
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $749 – Lenovo (coupon: SECRETDEAL)
- RAVPower 20,1000 mAh 45W power bank for $28 – B&H
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth tracker 4-pack for $55 – Amazon
- Tile Sticker (2020) Bluetooth tracker 4-pack for $50 – Amazon
