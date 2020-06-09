Daily Deals (6-09-2020)

Amazon is running a sale on select Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones. B&H has the Galaxy A51 for just $285. And you can still pick up a Pixel 3a for $279 or Pixel 3a XL for $319.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Save up to 31-percent on select Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A51 w/Exynos 9611/4GB/128GB for $285 – B&H
- Google Pixel 3a for $279 – B&H
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $319 – B&H
Computers
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/12GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Sony true wireless earbuds for $98 and up – Amazon
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $128 – Amazon
- TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $25 – Amazon (coupon: HCY7RXMF)
- Mpow Flame Sport Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Amazon
Other
- Kensington SD5200 Thunderbolt 3 docking station for $179 – B&H
- Panasonic AAA 2100 rechargeable batteries (8-pack) for $17 – Amazon
