Daily Deals (6-08-2020)

This week most of the members of Minneapolis City Council agreed to start a process that would dismantle the city’s police department and explore ways to replace it with something new. The announcement comes in the wake of weeks of protest following the killing of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis police department, and years of calls from activists across the country to find a new way to ensure public safety without relying on policing and mass incarceration.

It’s obviously not a viewpoint shared by everyone, and even members of Minneapolis City Council aren’t sure what comes next at this point. But if you want to learn more about why some people are even calling for an end to policing, and what the alternatives might look like, the appropriately titled book The End of Policing by Brooklyn College sociology professor Alex S Vitale seems like a good place to start. And the eBook version happens to be available for free from the publisher’s website at the moment.

Or if you’re looking for something a little lighter, (although occasionally pretty dark), iTunes is selling the complete series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for $10 today. And Twitch Prime/Amazon Prime members can snag 16 PC games for free (the list of currently free titles has expanded since I last wrote about it a few weeks ago, with new freebies including >obverserver_, Project Warlock, Forsaken Remastered, Dream Daddy, The Flame in the Flood, Steel Rats, and Max: The Curse of Brotherhood).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Jonathan Rayne

Oh man — Forsaken was a load of fun and my brother and I sank countless hours into the N64 version. Hope the remaster lives up to the memories!

Reply
Some (particularly scared) Guy

You don’t end policing without a clear plan of something to replace it with. I don’t care how bad some people think it needs to go, however understandable their reasons, you can’t create a power vacuum that gigantic and expect life to become anything but solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short. I’m sure they’re not dumb enough to replace it with total anarchy despite who the Minnesota AG and his son are and associate with. But it is without a doubt the wrong decision, meaningless at best, incomprehensibly deadly at worst. I’ve seen the true extents of hatred people carry… Read more »

Reply
Brad Linder

That’s why the council is describing this as the first step in a process. Nobody’s saying they’ll dissolve the police department tomorrow and spend the next few years figuring out how to build a system designed to help people rather than one that’s built to hurt so many. The fact that a major American city is willing to even consider this step, though, shows how much the conversation around the systems of police and prisons has changed in recent years. I agree that it’s a big step from thinking that police brutality, mass incarceration, and other components “criminal justice” system… Read more »

Reply
AdamS

I am glad to see the continuation of the libertarian position “911 – For when you want someone to come an hour later to do paperwork (or shoot your dog).” I do not see a ready next step which will serve our cities better than police, and I know that talking about “What will serve since police do not” is a way to get there.

Reply
Some (still really nervous) Guy

Just to be clear here, I’m only asking “what do we do with the bad people” within the context of the time frame in which they are still doing bad things. You can make major changes in the courts, the correctional facilities and practices, the organization of cities, without changing much about the day to day duties of your typical police officer (except maybe regarding police unions, which I know little about other than that, like any union, they would try to keep workers from getting fired), which is what this city is doing instead. It’s not fair when people… Read more »

Reply
Deezy

Didn’t this used to be Tech Blog?

Reply
