Daily Deals (6-05-2020)

Ibram X. Kendi’s Stamped from the Beginning was one of the best books I read in 2018. Now you can listen to it for free on Spotify.
Kendi makes a strong case that history shows that racist ideas emerged as a way to justify racist policies rather than the other way around — and that only ending those policies will lead to real change.
Note that if you Spotify Premium subscribers can easily listen on a mobile device, but if you try doing that with a free Spotify account you’ll be stuck with shuffle-play, which means chapters will play out of order. You can listen in-order using Spotify’s desktop clients though.
Also, the Google Pixel 3a is back down to its lower price ever. Tactical RPG game HopeBringers is free to play on Steam. Rick and Morty Seasons 1-3 are available for $10 each from Amazon. And in addition to renting Just Mercy for free this month, you can now buy it from Amazon for $3.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- Listen to Stamped from the Beginning for free – Spotify
- Rent Just Mercy movie for free, buy it for $3 – Amazon
- Rick and Morty Seasons 1-3 for $10 each – Amazon
- Hopebringers PC game for free – Steam
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack PC game for free – GOG
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership for $25 – Amazon
PCs
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
- BMAX mini desktop w/Celeron J4115/8GB/128GB for $178 – Amazon (clip coupon + use code: 7NWE7ZHB)
Wireless audio
- JBL Live 500BT over-ear wireless headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth speaker for $48 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPK64)
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
Other
- Google Pixel 3a for $279 – Amazon (or B&H)
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $319 – Amazon (or B&H)
- Team Group 64GB UCB 3.1 flash drive for $7 – Newegg
