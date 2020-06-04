Daily Deals (6-04-2020)

Have a Chromebook, or looking to buy one? Google is giving away free copies of DOOM and DOOM II as a perk. It joins Stardew Valley and a handful of item packs and expansions for other games.
Meanwhile, PC gamers can grab a free copy of Overcooked from the Epic Games Store this week.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Overcooked PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- DOOM and DOOM II free for Chromebook owners – Google
- 2K game sale (up to 75-percent off) – Humble Bundle
PCs and phones
- LG G7 smartphone w/SD821/4GB/32GB for $149 – B&H
- Asus Chromebit w/RK3288/2GB/16GB for $84 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPK56)
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $239 – Lenovo
Networking
- Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $70 – GeekBuying
- TP-Link AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Asus AiMesh AC1750 WiFi router 2-pack for $110 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Asus RT-AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $160 – Amazon
Storage
- Seagate 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $57 – Newegg
- WD Elements 5GB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $110 – Amazon
- WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $140 – Newegg
Audio and video
- Newegg 72-hours sale on home entertainment products – Newegg
- JBL Link Portable wireless speaker for $130 – Newegg
- JBL Link Music wireless speaker for $80 – JBL
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $25 – Woot
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $29 – Google Store
