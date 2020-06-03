Liliputing

Daily Deals (6-03-2020)

The movie Just Mercy was released in late 2019, and now the film is available on most streaming platforms… and Warner Brothers has announced that it’s making the movie free to rent on all digital platforms during the month of June.

Just Mercy is based on the true story of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s fight to free Walter McMillan from death row in Alabama and Warner Brothers says in light of recent events, it’s making the movie free to watch as a resource that highlights issues of systematic racism in the criminal justice system.

I saw it last year and it’s a pretty powerful movie with excellent performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jaime Foxx, and Brie Larson.

Jeannot

You indeed need fiction to “highlights issues of systematic racism in the criminal justice system”.

Jonathan Rayne

I…really hope that was sarcastic.

Jeannot

Yes, I was sarcastic: we actually don’t need fiction that spreads this bullshit.

Some Guy

It’s fiction because it only highlights one variety of unchecked systematic racism in the criminal justice system, when the reality is that every variety is represented there.
This wouldn’t be a problem if literally every other book, movie, tv show, and news report didn’t do the exact same thing (thus masking any truth of the prevalence of any variety) and call you a monster for trying to point it out.

AdamS

Sure, let’s try fiction. The nonfiction accounts are old and inherently less accessible.

TheClownWorld

Worth a read:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-myth-of-systemic-police-racism-11591119883

Facts over narrative.

AdamS

Most of MacDonald’s essays are behind a paywall at a publication I don’t care to support. I am not able to do a great job of reviewing their arguments. The incarceration rate among Black Americans is much higher than average. Why is that? If one *is* explicitly racist then one might justify this by asserting they are worse people. If one accepts systemic racism then one might say police and judges consider them worse people, or believe that something about how our world is makes that so. If one rejects systemic racism or explicit racism, then one might evaluate the… Read more »

