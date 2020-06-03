Daily Deals (6-03-2020)

The movie Just Mercy was released in late 2019, and now the film is available on most streaming platforms… and Warner Brothers has announced that it’s making the movie free to rent on all digital platforms during the month of June.

Just Mercy is based on the true story of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s fight to free Walter McMillan from death row in Alabama and Warner Brothers says in light of recent events, it’s making the movie free to watch as a resource that highlights issues of systematic racism in the criminal justice system.

I saw it last year and it’s a pretty powerful movie with excellent performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jaime Foxx, and Brie Larson.

