Daily Deals (6-03-2020)

The movie Just Mercy was released in late 2019, and now the film is available on most streaming platforms… and Warner Brothers has announced that it’s making the movie free to rent on all digital platforms during the month of June.
Just Mercy is based on the true story of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s fight to free Walter McMillan from death row in Alabama and Warner Brothers says in light of recent events, it’s making the movie free to watch as a resource that highlights issues of systematic racism in the criminal justice system.
I saw it last year and it’s a pretty powerful movie with excellent performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jaime Foxx, and Brie Larson.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free stuff
- Rent Just Mercy for free – Amazon (or, FandangoNow, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, RedBox, Vudu, or YouTube
- 4 eBook novellas featuring LGBTQ+ characters for free – Tor
- 27 PC games for free – GOG
More digital media
- Name your price for a bundle of 11 LGBTQ+ eBooks – StoryBundle Pride 2020 Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Manga digital comics – Humble Award Winning Kodansha Comics bundle
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro X w/Microsoft SQ1/8GB/128GB for $881 – Microsoft
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/256GB for $999 – Microsoft
- Refurb HP Envy x360 15T convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $620 – Woot
Tablets
Wireless headphones
- SoundPeats true wireless earbuds for $23 – Amazon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 true wireless earbuds for $37 – Amazon (clip coupon & apply code: 53NDQVRG)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless sport earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless over-ear headphones for $100 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $205 – Woot
Smart speakers/wireless speakers
- Google Home Mini (1st-gen) smart speaker for $30 – Newegg
- Refurb Amazon Echo (1st-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Woot
- JBL Link wireless speaker for $90 – Newegg
Other
- Nintendo Switch Labo accessories for $20 each – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $35 – Amazon
You indeed need fiction to “highlights issues of systematic racism in the criminal justice system”.
I…really hope that was sarcastic.
Yes, I was sarcastic: we actually don’t need fiction that spreads this bullshit.
It’s fiction because it only highlights one variety of unchecked systematic racism in the criminal justice system, when the reality is that every variety is represented there.
This wouldn’t be a problem if literally every other book, movie, tv show, and news report didn’t do the exact same thing (thus masking any truth of the prevalence of any variety) and call you a monster for trying to point it out.
Sure, let’s try fiction. The nonfiction accounts are old and inherently less accessible.
Worth a read:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-myth-of-systemic-police-racism-11591119883
Facts over narrative.
Most of MacDonald’s essays are behind a paywall at a publication I don’t care to support. I am not able to do a great job of reviewing their arguments. The incarceration rate among Black Americans is much higher than average. Why is that? If one *is* explicitly racist then one might justify this by asserting they are worse people. If one accepts systemic racism then one might say police and judges consider them worse people, or believe that something about how our world is makes that so. If one rejects systemic racism or explicit racism, then one might evaluate the… Read more »