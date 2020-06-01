Daily Deals (6-01-2020)

There’s usually a bit of a risk with purchasing refurbished products — basically you’re spending money on a device that was probably used, returned, inspected, and maybe lightly repaired. So there’s a somewhat higher chance of something going wrong.
But there’s usually less risk if you buy straight from the company that normally makes and/or sells the product, because many of those companies offer same-as-new warranties of up to a year.
Case in point: Bose, Harman, Jabra, and JBL are all offering deals on refurbished headphones and earbuds at the moment, with prices ranging from $14 to $140. And for the most part, they’re offering same-as-new warranties, which means you reduce your risk and get to save some money.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Refurb JBL Endurance Sprint waterproof wireless earbuds w/same-as-new-warranty for $14 – Harman (via ebay)
- Refurb JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL
- Refurb JBL 120TWS true wireless earbuds w/same-as-new warranty for $46 – JBL (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t Titanium Black true wireless earbuds w/180-day warranty for $60 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds w/same-as-new warranty for $90 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds w/same-as-new warranty for $140 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $233 – Nationwide Distributors (via eBay)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $235 – Pro-Distributing (via eBay)
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey 27W USB-PD wall charger for $8 – Amazon (coupon: OEX28A4E)
- Aukey 27W USB-PD wall charger (USB-C & USB-A) for $9 – Amazon (coupon: IIUJGKR2)
- Platinum 65W USB-C (plus 2 x USB-A) wall charger for $35 – Best Buy
- Platinum 95W USB-C (plus 2 x USB-A) wall charger for $45 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5″ 2-in-1 laptop w/Core i5-7300U/8GB/256GB for $1020 – Woot
Tablets
- Apple iPad w/32GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad w/128GB for $330 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad WiFi + Cellular w/32GB for $380 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad WiFi + Cellular w/128GB for $460 – Best Buy
Other
- Samsung SSD sale – Amazon
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…