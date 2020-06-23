Chuwi’s LarkBox is a Windows 10 desktop computer crammed into a case that measures just about 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and which weighs less than 4.5 ounces.

With a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4115 quad-core processor based on Intel Gemini Lake Refresh architecture, it’s not exactly a high-performance PC. But as I pointed out in my recent LarkBox review, it’s a fairly little versatile machine capable of 4K video playback and general purpose computing. I was also able to install Ubuntu with very little effort (although performance generally seems better with Windows).

The LarkBox is also a pretty affordable device. It has a list price of $199, but it’s up for pre-order for $169 or less through an Indiegogo campaign that kicks off today.

Liliputing readers can reserve one for $149 using this link.

A limited number of people can snag a Chuwi LarkBox for as little as $169, but once those backer rewards run out, you may have to pay up to $199 to reserve a LarkBox.

While Indiegogo is a crowdfunding website, Chuwi is a reasonably well established company with a strong track record of delivering products. The company is using crowdfunding as more of a promotional tool than a fundraising tool.

You may still have to wait a little while fore the LarkBox to actually ship though.

When it does, what you’ll get is a tiny computer with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and a 4-core/4-thread processor featuring Intel UHD 600 graphics. The little computer has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also a USB Type-C port, but it’s used for power and not data.

Open up the bottom of the case and you’ll also find an M.2 2242 slot that you can use for additional (and/or faster) storage. And there’s a small, but fairly quiet, fan in the top of the case.

You can find more details in Liliputing’s Chuwi LarkBox mini PC review:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















