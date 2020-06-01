Liliputing

Chuwi Larkbox Mini PC gets a spec bump (hitting Indiegogo June 23 for $169 and up)

Posted on at by

The Chuwi LarkBox is a tiny computer that’s smaller than a Raspberry Pi, but which has an x86 processor and support for Windows or Linux software.

First announced in April, the LarkBox was supposed to go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in late May. That didn’t happen, but now Chuwi says the crowdfunding campaign for the little PC will begin June 23. And the company has also revealed some more details about the upcoming device… including that it’ll have a more powerful processor than anticipated.

Originally the plan had been to ship the little computer with a 6 watt Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor. But now the company says the Chuwi LarkBox will have a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4115 quad-core chip instead.

Intel doesn’t list that particular chip on its website, but according to a listing on the PassMark website, it’s a 4-core/4-thread chip with a base CPU frequency of 1.8 GHz and support for turbo speeds up to 2.5 GHz. With higher base and turbo boost speeds, that should give the LarkBox a little extra oomph.

Another surprising new detail from Chuwi? The LarkBox will support up to 1TB of solid state storage thanks to an M.2 2242 slot.

So here’s everything we know about the little computer’s specs so far:

CPU Intel Celeron J4115
GPU Intel UHD 600
RAM 6GB LPDDR4
Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2242 SSD
USB ports 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB-C
Other ports HDMI, headset, microSD card reader
Cooling  Active (there’s a fan)
Dimensions 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″
Price $199 (or $169 for early backers)

You can keep an eye on the LarkBox Indiegogo page or Chuwi’s promotion page for more details as they become available.






zdanee

This is something I absolutely don’t need, but recently I’ve had my fun converting a bunch of old Intel NUC and Brix mini machines to hackintoshes and doing that to this one would rub my Apple-elitist friend the wrong way so much I’m inclined to buy it for that sole purpose.

Jerry Rioux

The publicity photo comparing the LarkBox to a lemon is truly regrettable. I hope it is not a lemon.

BTW, the LarkBox was originally going to have the N4100 chip and not the weaker N4000.

Brad Linder

Whoops, you are correct. Also — when it comes to choosing an object to demonstrate the size of your product, shouldn’t you pick something that’s a standard size like a soda can, a CD, or a coin? I suppose lemons are more consistently sized than bananas, but still…

