Chuwi AeroBook Pro laptop coming June 18 for $499

Chinese PC maker Chuwi has introduced a new Chuwi AeroBook Pro thin and light laptop that’s set to go on sale June 18, 2020 for $499.
If the notebook looks familiar, there may be two reasons for that. First, it’s basically an updated version of last year’s Chuwi AeroBook — the new model has an updated processor, but features a similar design.
The second reason is because both laptops are pretty heavily inspired by Huawei’s MateBook and Apple’s MacBook Air line of laptops.
While the original Chuwi AeroBook was powered by an Intel Core m3-6Y30 Skylake processor, the new model has an Intel Core m3-8100Y chip.
Like last year’s model, the new laptop has a magnesium-aluminum chassis and measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.8 pounds.
Here’s an overview of the Aerobook Pro’s key specs:
|Display
|13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 100% sRGB, 220 nits
|CPU
|Intel Core m3-8100Y
|GPU
|Intel UHD 615
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Audio
|4 x speakers, 2 x mics, 3.5mm port
|Other ports
|Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, microSD card reader
|Camera
|2MP
|Wireless
|WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|38Wh
|Dimensions
|308.5mm x 209mm x 15.2mm (12.1″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″)
|Weight
|1.26kg (2.8 pounds)
Chuwi says the AeroBook pro will be available from its AliExpress store starting June 18.
