Liliputing

Chuwi AeroBook Pro laptop coming June 18 for $499

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Chinese PC maker Chuwi has introduced a new Chuwi AeroBook Pro thin and light laptop that’s set to go on sale June 18, 2020 for $499.

If the notebook looks familiar, there may be two reasons for that. First, it’s basically an updated version of last year’s Chuwi AeroBook — the new model has an updated processor, but features a similar design.

The second reason is because both laptops are pretty heavily inspired by Huawei’s MateBook and Apple’s MacBook Air line of laptops.

While the original Chuwi AeroBook was powered by an Intel Core m3-6Y30 Skylake processor, the new model has an Intel Core m3-8100Y chip.

Like last year’s model, the new laptop has a magnesium-aluminum chassis and measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

Here’s an overview of the Aerobook Pro’s key specs:

Display 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 100% sRGB, 220 nits
CPU Intel Core m3-8100Y
GPU Intel UHD 615
RAM 8GB LPDDR3
Storage 256GB M.2 SATA SSD
Keyboard Backlit
Audio 4 x speakers, 2 x mics, 3.5mm port
Other ports Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, microSD card reader
Camera 2MP
Wireless WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 38Wh
Dimensions 308.5mm x 209mm x 15.2mm (12.1″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″)
Weight 1.26kg (2.8 pounds)

Chuwi says the AeroBook pro will be available from its AliExpress store starting June 18.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x