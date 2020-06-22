This month Asus posted YouTube videos for a few new previously unannounced laptops — but it turns out there are already product pages on the company’s website.

So while there’s no information on pricing or availability, it looks like Asus is preparing to expand its ZenBook line of premium thin and light notebooks with several new models featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors, and one model sporting AMD Ryzen 4000U series chips.

While digging around for more information, I also discovered a new VivoBook Flip convertible notebook with a Ryzen 4000U processor. VivoBook laptops tend to have lower starting prices than their Intel counterparts… although in this case you’re also looking at a laptop with a slightly less sleek design and a smaller battery.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM425)

Here’s a run-down of some of the new laptops coming from Asus this year. Note that I found product pages on the Asus website for some specific models, but it’s possible that specs may vary by region and/or model number.

Asus ZenBook (UM425)

Display 14 inch, 1080p (250 nit or 400 nit)
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U
Graphics AMD Radeon Vega
RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz
Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD
Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x MicroSD card reader
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 67 Wh
Charger 65W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″
Weight 2.5 – 2.7 pounds

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425)

Display 14 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 400 nit)
Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Irisi Plus
RAM 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD
Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3  (up to 40Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x MicroSD card reader
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 67 Wh
Charger 65W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.5″
Weight 2.5 – 2.6 pounds

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)

Display 13 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 450 nit)
Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus
RAM 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD
Ports 2 x Thunderbolt (up to 40Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x MicroSD card reader
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 67 Wh
Charger 65W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
Dimensions 11.9″ x 8″ x 0.5″
Weight 2.4 – 2.5 pounds

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

Display 13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 360-degree hinge
Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus
RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz
Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe 3.0 x2 SSD
Ports  2 x Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5 Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 67 Wh
Charger 65W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad
Dimensions 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″
Weight 2.9 pounds

Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420)

Display 14 inch, 1080p
Processor AMD Ryzen 3 4200U/Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U
Graphics AMD Radeon Vega
RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD
Ports  1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 50 Wh
Charger 45W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0 (optional
Dimensions 12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
Weight3.3  pounds

 






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments