This month Asus posted YouTube videos for a few new previously unannounced laptops — but it turns out there are already product pages on the company’s website.

So while there’s no information on pricing or availability, it looks like Asus is preparing to expand its ZenBook line of premium thin and light notebooks with several new models featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors, and one model sporting AMD Ryzen 4000U series chips.

While digging around for more information, I also discovered a new VivoBook Flip convertible notebook with a Ryzen 4000U processor. VivoBook laptops tend to have lower starting prices than their Intel counterparts… although in this case you’re also looking at a laptop with a slightly less sleek design and a smaller battery.

Here’s a run-down of some of the new laptops coming from Asus this year. Note that I found product pages on the Asus website for some specific models, but it’s possible that specs may vary by region and/or model number.

Display 14 inch, 1080p (250 nit or 400 nit) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U Graphics AMD Radeon Vega RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x MicroSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67 Wh Charger 65W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad 2.0 Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ Weight 2.5 – 2.7 pounds

Display 14 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 400 nit) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7 Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Irisi Plus RAM 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)

1 x Standard HDMI

1 x MicroSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67 Wh Charger 65W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad 2.0 Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.5″ Weight 2.5 – 2.6 pounds

Display 13 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 450 nit) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7 Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus RAM 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt (up to 40Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)

1 x Standard HDMI

1 x MicroSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67 Wh Charger 65W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad 2.0 Dimensions 11.9″ x 8″ x 0.5″ Weight 2.4 – 2.5 pounds

Display 13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 360-degree hinge Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7 Graphics Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe 3.0 x2 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5 Gbps)

1 x Standard HDMI Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67 Wh Charger 65W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad Dimensions 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ Weight 2.9 pounds

Display 14 inch, 1080p Processor AMD Ryzen 3 4200U/Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U Graphics AMD Radeon Vega RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x MicroSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 50 Wh Charger 45W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad 2.0 (optional Dimensions 12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ Weight3.3 pounds

