This month Asus posted YouTube videos for a few new previously unannounced laptops — but it turns out there are already product pages on the company’s website.
So while there’s no information on pricing or availability, it looks like Asus is preparing to expand its ZenBook line of premium thin and light notebooks with several new models featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors, and one model sporting AMD Ryzen 4000U series chips.
While digging around for more information, I also discovered a new VivoBook Flip convertible notebook with a Ryzen 4000U processor. VivoBook laptops tend to have lower starting prices than their Intel counterparts… although in this case you’re also looking at a laptop with a slightly less sleek design and a smaller battery.
Here’s a run-down of some of the new laptops coming from Asus this year. Note that I found product pages on the Asus website for some specific models, but it’s possible that specs may vary by region and/or model number.
Asus ZenBook (UM425)
|Display
|14 inch, 1080p (250 nit or 400 nit)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega
|RAM
|8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz
|Storage
|256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x MicroSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|67 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
|Dimensions
|12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|2.5 – 2.7 pounds
Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425)
|Display
|14 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 400 nit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD/Intel Irisi Plus
|RAM
|8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x MicroSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|67 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
|Dimensions
|12.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.5″
|Weight
|2.5 – 2.6 pounds
Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)
|Display
|13 inch, 1080p (300 nit or 450 nit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus
|RAM
|8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2, or 32GB Optane + 1TB SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt (up to 40Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x MicroSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|67 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0
|Dimensions
|11.9″ x 8″ x 0.5″
|Weight
|2.4 – 2.5 pounds
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)
|Display
|13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 360-degree hinge
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD/Intel Iris Plus
|RAM
|8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz
|Storage
|256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe 3.0 x2 SSD
|Ports
| 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5 Gbps)
1 x Standard HDMI
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|67 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad
|Dimensions
|12″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|2.9 pounds
Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420)
|Display
|14 inch, 1080p
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 3 4200U/Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega
|RAM
|8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD
|Ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|50 Wh
|Charger
|45W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0 (optional
|Dimensions
|12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
|Weight3.3
|pounds