This month Asus held an event in South Korea where the company unveiled several new products including a small desktop PC powered called the Asus PN50.

While the upcoming computer looks a lot like the existing Asus PN60 mini PC, there’s one important difference — the PN60 is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, while the new PN50 sports an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor.

The new computer measures 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ and features DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet ports, a headset jack, microSD card reader, two USB Type-C ports, and three USB-A ports.

Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory. The computer supports up to 64GB of RAM. It also supports dual storage devices thanks to an MN.2 slot for an SSD and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or solid state drive.

But the thing that most sets this system apart from its predecessors (or other similarly-sized computers like Intel’s Frost Canyon NUC), are the processor options:

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Freq Cache (MB) Graphics Cores GPU Freq TDP Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz / 4.2 GHz 12 8 1.75 GHz 15W Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz / 4.1 GHz 12 7 1.6 GHz 15W Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz / 4.0 GHz 11 6 1.5 GHz 15W Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz / 4.0 GHz 11 6 1.5 GHz 15W Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz / 3.7 GHz 6 5 1.4 GHz 15W

These are all 7nm chips based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, and they each feature AMD Radeon Vega graphics. Designed for laptops and other small, low-power systems, they aren’t exactly going to rival AMD Threadripper chips for performance.

I haven’t had a chance to test a Ryzen 4000U-based computer yet, but based on reviews I’ve seen, AMD’s 15 watt U-series chips have largely caught up to Intel’s equivalent processors when it comes to power consumption… and in some cases they’ve surpassed Intel’s chips when it comes to performance.

The Asus PN50 is expected to ship in South Korea in August. There’s no word on if or when it will be available in other markets.

via Tom’s Hardware, SmartPC, iT dongA, and Dustin Home

