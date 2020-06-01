Asus introduces E210, E410 and E510 budget laptops with light-weight designs

The new Asus E210 laptop is a 2.3 pound notebook with an 11.6 inch display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, and support for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and up to 512GB of storage.

It’s the smallest of three new budget laptops unveiled by Asus recently, but even the larger models are designed to be thin, light, and versatile devices — the 14 inch Asus E410 notebook weighs just 2.9 pounds, while the 15.6 inch Asus E510 is a 3 pound laptop (there’s no individual page for this model at Asus website yet).

It looks like Asus will offer models with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB/128GB of eMMC storage or up to a 512GB PCIe Gen3 x2 SSD.

Both the E210 and E410 feature support for WiFi 5 and have ports that include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD

But the screen size isn’t the only difference between these laptops.

The 11.6 inch Asus E210 has a 38 Wh battery, a body that measures 11″ x 7.5″ x x 0.7″ and it’s only available with a 1366 x 768 pixel display.

The 14 inch Asus E410 has a 42 Wh battery, a body that measures 12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and is available with up to a 1920 x 1080 pixel display. This model also supports an optional backlit keyboard.

Details for the 15.6 inch Asus E510 should be available closer to launch.

According to the press release, all of the laptops should have 180-degree hinges, a 6-inch Asus NumberPads (allowing you to use the touchpad to enter numbers), and three color/design options: Peacock Blue, Dreamy White, and Rose Gold.”

Asus is positioning the laptops as student-friendly notebooks that should offer all-day battery life. But with 6 watt, 4-core/4-thread Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processors, don’t expect these laptops to be speed machines. The good news is that I also wouldn’t expect them to be very expensive.

Asus E210MA

Asus E410MA

