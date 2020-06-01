Asus introduces E210, E410 and E510 budget laptops with light-weight designs

The new Asus E210 laptop is a 2.3 pound notebook with an 11.6 inch display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, and support for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and up to 512GB of storage.
It’s the smallest of three new budget laptops unveiled by Asus recently, but even the larger models are designed to be thin, light, and versatile devices — the 14 inch Asus E410 notebook weighs just 2.9 pounds, while the 15.6 inch Asus E510 is a 3 pound laptop (there’s no individual page for this model at Asus website yet).
It looks like Asus will offer models with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB/128GB of eMMC storage or up to a 512GB PCIe Gen3 x2 SSD.
Both the E210 and E410 feature support for WiFi 5 and have ports that include:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x microSD
But the screen size isn’t the only difference between these laptops.
The 11.6 inch Asus E210 has a 38 Wh battery, a body that measures 11″ x 7.5″ x x 0.7″ and it’s only available with a 1366 x 768 pixel display.
The 14 inch Asus E410 has a 42 Wh battery, a body that measures 12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and is available with up to a 1920 x 1080 pixel display. This model also supports an optional backlit keyboard.
Details for the 15.6 inch Asus E510 should be available closer to launch.
According to the press release, all of the laptops should have 180-degree hinges, a 6-inch Asus NumberPads (allowing you to use the touchpad to enter numbers), and three color/design options: Peacock Blue, Dreamy White, and Rose Gold.”
Asus is positioning the laptops as student-friendly notebooks that should offer all-day battery life. But with 6 watt, 4-core/4-thread Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processors, don’t expect these laptops to be speed machines. The good news is that I also wouldn’t expect them to be very expensive.
Asus E210MA
Asus E410MA
No full size keyboard on the E210. For some reason.
@Steve Said: “No full size keyboard on the E210. For some reason.” Wrong… Go here and read about the product before making such a sweeping presumptive statement: https://www.asus.com/Laptops/ASUS-Laptop-E210MA/ You will NEVER get a usable (by humans anyway) “full-sized” keyboard layout on an 11.6 inch laptop. The standard keyboard has keys with 1.4mm of travel, which is quite generous compared with the competition IMO. Then there is what ASUS calls a “full-size backlit keyboard with long key travel” option. But mind-you once again, the layout will never be truly “full-sized” on such a small machine. Here are the words on the… Read more »
@Drone Asus for some reason don’t put full *height* keys on their 11.6″ laptops. None of them. I can see from the product pictures they didn’t put full height keys on this one either. Whatever their product page says. The 11.6″ MacBook Air back then used the exact same full size keyboard as its bigger 13.3″ brother. Or sister. Quite a usable one. Most 11.6″ Chromebooks have full size keyboards. Interestingly Asus’ Chromebook as well. They only put the shrunken height keyboard onto their small Windows notebooks. For some reason. See for example: Narrower trackpad (similar design as on the… Read more »
Here is the most important specification about this little laptop, the screen is ANTI-GLARE and NON-TOUCH – Yay! Specifically: “11.6” (16:9) LED-backlit HD (1366×768) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel”.
@Brad Linder said: “Asus is positioning the laptops as student-friendly notebooks… The good news is that I also wouldn’t expect them to be very expensive.” Wrong… 11.6 inch fully functional cheap laptops used to be a thing like what – 10 years ago? Yeah, they were called “Netbooks” and they had processors and memory that were good enough to be useful and real HDD’s that you could easily upgrade. But all the laptop manufacturers got BURNED by the netbook fad because everyone stopped buying their hugely over-priced bloated mainstream 14″, 15.6″, and 17″ behemoth laptops, and bought netbooks instead. So… Read more »
1. The netbook label was pretty much exclusively applied to systems with 10.1 inch or smaller displays. 2. As far as I’m aware, Asus has very little market share in the education space, at least in the United States.There’s a difference between “student-friendly” and sold to the education market. This is a consumer device that they’re positioning as good for students. 3. With that in mind, and based on the model numbers, I suspect these laptops will basically fall into the same category as current models like this Asus VivoBook L203MA 11.6 inch laptop, which sells for $270: https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Ultra-Thin-Processor-L203MA-DS04-Microsoft/dp/B07N6S4SY1/ 4.… Read more »