This month Amazon added two new color options for the Kindle Paperwhite: in addition to buying the company’s 6 inch eReader with a high-resolution display in black or blue, you can now get sage or plum color options.

But that might not be the only change in the Kindle lineup. Some customers who purchase the entry-level Kindle have reported that their devices have 8GB of storage, despite Amazon only advertising 4GB on its website.

The basic Kindle is positioned as a cheaper alternative to the Kindle Paperwhite, although Amazon has started bringing more features to the entry-level model in recent years.

For example, you used to have to buy a Paperwhite or fancier model if you wanted a frontlit display. Now the basic Kindle has one.

And officially the Kindle Paperwhite is available with 8GB or 32GB of storage, while the Kindle has just 4GB. But several customers say the models Amazon shipped them have 8GB. That could be a hint that an official storage upgrade is on the way — maybe Amazon shipped a few 8GB models a little early, or maybe the company is in the middle of a transition and doesn’t want to promise it won’t send you a 4GB model if you buy a new Kindle today.

There are still a few things that help set the Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis apart from the entry-level Kindle, including higher-resolution displays, more LED lights for illuminating the screen evenly, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Kindle Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Oasis Price $90 list (on sale for $65) $130 list (on sale for $100) $250 list Display 6 inch, 167 ppi 6 inch, 300 ppi 7 inch, 300 ppi Storage 4GB (or more?) 8GB or 32GB 8GB or 32GB Front light 4 LEDs 5 LEDs 25 LEDs Flush-front ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ Adjustable warm light ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ Auto page orientation rotation ✓ Page turn buttons ✓ Bluetooth/audible ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi ✓ ✓ ✓ Cellular option ✓ ✓ Color Black or white Black, blue, sage, or plum Graphite or gold









One upgrade that hasn’t been announced or spotted yet? Color E Ink displays. While some rival device makers have adopted E Ink’s Kalaido color technology for recent products, Amazon has yet to make any announcements on that front yet.

