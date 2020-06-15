Less than two weeks after the 10th-gen Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8+ tablets began shipping, the developer of a popular Fire tablet hacking tool has released an update to add support for Amazon’s newest tablets.

In addition to adding support for Amazon’s 2020 model 8 inch tablets, Amazon Fire Toolbox v7.2 also adds support for changing the Lockscreen Wallpaper on 8th-gen or newer tablets and some changes to the settings and user interface.

Amazon Fire Toolbox is designed to automate the process of doing things like:

Installing Google Play

Disabling or re-enabling Amazon apps

Changing the default launcher application

Installing Google Play

Replace Alexa with Google Assistant

Adjusting the pixel density of your tablet

Modifying system settings

Disabling automatic updates

Install Netflix or Disney+ apps without using the Amazon Appstore

Capture screenshots or screen recordings

You can also use the toolbox, reboot, power off, or boot to recovery, backup or restore your device, open an adb shell, and more.

While you can do some of these things manually (I’ve written guides for manually installing Google apps and disabling Amazon apps on the 10th-gen Fire HD), the toolbox simplifies the process.

Just keep in mind that version 7.2 is brand new and may not work perfectly just yet — for example, it identified my tablet as a Fire HD 8+ when it’s actually a Fire HD 8. There’s not a huge difference, but I opted for the cheaper model which means my tablet has 2GB of RAM rather than 3GB. And while the toolbox seems to be able to create a backup of my device, it gets stuck at the backup screen after the process has completed.

Your results may vary.





Also keep in mind that you will still need to enable Developer Options and USB debugging before you can use the Toolbox. Here’s how to do that:

Enable Developer Options and USB Debugging

On your tablet, take the following steps:

Enable Developer Options by navigating to Settings -> Device Options -> About Fire Tablet and then tapping the serial number for your tablet 7 times.

by navigating to Settings -> Device Options -> About Fire Tablet and then tapping the serial number for your tablet 7 times. Tap the back button to go back to Device Options .

. Scroll down and select Developer Options .

. Slide the toggle for Developer Options to “On.”

to “On.” Scroll down until you find USB Debugging and slide the toggle to the on position.

Amazon Fire Toolbox V7.2 release announcement by Datastream33

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















