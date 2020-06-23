Acer is refreshing its gaming laptop lineup with a bunch of new models sporting 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake-H processors, the latest NVIDIA graphics, screens with high refresh rates, and other premium features.

For the most part, these laptops are on the big and chunky side. But the new Acer Predator Triton 300 is a relatively compact gaming notebook that measures less than 0.8 inches thick and weighs about 4.6 pounds.

The notebook will be available in China this month before hitting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) in July. The Acer Predator Triton is coming to North America in September, when it’s expected to sell for $1300 and up.

Despite it’s smallish size, the laptop has some premium features including a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, Killer WiFi AX1650 and Killer Ethernet E2600.

But the notebook tops out at an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.

If you want a Core i9-10980HK processor, 64GB of RAM, or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, you may have to look elsewhere. Acer offers those specs in its new Predator Helios 700 gaming laptop for example, but that’s a 10.6 pound laptop with a 17.3 inch display and a “HyperDrift” slide-out keyboard with mechanical switches.

The Predator Helios 700 is coming to North America in October for $2400 and up, although it should be available in China in August and the EMEA region in September.

Other new gaming laptops from Acer include the new Acer Predator Helios 300 with similar specs to the Triton 300, but a slightly chunkier design with support for an optional hard drive as well as an SSD, and a starting weight of 4.9 pounds, and an updated Acer Nitro 7 5.5 pound laptop with a 5.6 inch, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

The Triton 300 is expected to have a starting price of $1300 when it comes to North America in September, while the Nitro 7 will be priced at $1000 and up when it his North America in October.

While all of the laptops listed above feature Intel processors, Acer also has one gaming laptop that ships with an AMD Ryzen 4000H processor instead.

With a starting price of $670, the current-gen Acer Nitro 5 is the company’s most affordable gaming laptop. That price gets you a notebook with a 15.6 inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H procesosr, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

But Acer says the laptop supports up to a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, dual storage (HDD and SSD), and 32GB of RAM.

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Helio 700

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Nitro 7

Acer Nitro 5

