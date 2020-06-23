Acer is launching a new line of rugged computers designed for enterprise and industrial use. The new Acer Enduro line of devices include an 8 inch Android tablet, a pair of 10.1 inch Windows tablets, and a few 14 inch rugged laptops.

These aren’t designed to be consumer devices, so I’m just going to give a quick overview. But the launch of the Enduro line is noteworthy, because it marks Acer expanding into a new space for the company.

Acer Enduro N7 (EN714-51W) laptop

This laptop features 14 inch full HD touchcscreen display with support for up to 700-nits of brightness for outdoor visibility, and a seriously ruggedized body that measures 14″ x 10.6″ x 1.5″ and includes a carrying handle.

The laptop weighs 6.3 pounds and Acer is promising virtually unlimited battery life in the field thanks to a hot swappable battery that provides up to 10 hours of run time and a second built-in battery that will keep the Acer Enduro N7 running while you replace the battery.

Specs are nothing to write home about — the computer has an Intel Core i5-8250U processor and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Acer Enduro N7 is MIL-810G and IP65 certified for dust, water, and damage resistance.

Acer Enduro N3 (EN314-51W/51WG)

While this model is a little more compact and a little less rugged, it’s also more powerful.

The Acer Enduro N3 is a 14 inch laptop that measures 13.9″ x 9.7″ x 1″ and which weighs 4.4 pounds. It’s MIL-STD 810G tested, but only has an IP53 water and dust resistance rating.

This laptop may not have hot swappable batteries, but Acer promises up to 13 hours of battery life (based on the generous MobileMark 14 test), and the rugged laptop supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

It also supports optional NVIDIA GeForce MX230 discrete graphics.

This is also the only product in the Enduro lineup that Acer has offered pricing and availability details for — it should be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa this month for 999 Euros and up, before heading to North America in August for $899 and up.

Acer Enduro tablets

The company has revealed specs for three new tablets/configurations.

Acer Enduro T5 (ET510-51W)

OS Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Display 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel 330 nits CPU Intel Core m3-7Y30 GPU Intel HD 615 Memory 4GB LPDDR3 (dual-channel support) Storage 128GB SATA SSD Battery Life 10 hours (MobileMark 14) Dimensions 11″ x 7.1″ x 1″ Weight 2.6 pounds

Acer Enduro T1 (ET110-31W)

OS Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Display 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel 350 nits CPU Intel Celeron N3450 GPU Intel HD 500 Memory 4GB LPDDR4 (single-channel support) Storage 64GB eMMC Battery Life 10 hours (MobileMark 14) Dimensions 11.5″ x 7″ x 0.5″ Weight 2 pounds

Acer Enduro T1 (ET108-11A)

OS Android 9 Pie Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel 350 nits CPU MTK MT83835 quad0core GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Memory 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC Battery Life 9 hours (video playback) Dimensions 8.9″ x 5.8″ x 0.4″ Weight 1.1 pounds

