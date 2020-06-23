Acer is refreshing its ConceptD line of products for content creators with a handful of new systems including the first two ConceptD laptops powered by 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake-H processors.

The new Acer ConceptD 3 is a compact laptop with a starting weight of 3.1 pounds and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and NVIDI GeForce GTX16510 Ti processor. It will be available in August for $1000 and up.

Acer’s new ConceptD 3 Ezel has similar specs, but features a display that can be brought forward to make the laptop more like an artist’s easel for touch and pen input. It’s a slightly larger laptop that also has a higher starting price of $1500 and should be available in October.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel isn’t Acer’s first laptop with the unusual hinge and display design. The company experimented with a similar design as far back as 2014 and brought an updated “Ezel Aero Hinge” to last year’s Acer ConceptD 9 Pro laptop.

But the ConceptD 9 Pro is a big, heavy, and very expensive laptop with a starting price of $5800.

This year Acer is bringing its Ezel hinge to its entry-level ConceptD 3 series. At $1500, it may not be cheap, but at least it’s cheaper.

Both the Acer ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel are available with 14 inch or 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS Pantone-validated displays with 100-percent sRGB color gamut and support or up to 400 nits of brightness.

Aside from the design, the specs are pretty much the same for both laptops:

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Acer ConceptD 3 CPU Intel CoreTM i7-10750H processor

Intel CoreTM i5-10300H processor Intel CoreTM i7-10750H processor

Intel CoreTM i5-10300H processor GPU Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / Intel UHD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / Intel UHD Storage M.2 PCIe SSD x 1 M.2 PCIe SSD x 1 Weight • CC314-72(G): 1.68 kg (UMA)_1.74 kg (DIS)

• CC315-72(G): 1.95 kg (UMA)_ 2.02 kg (DIS) • CN314-72(G): 1.38 kg (UMA)_1.44kg (DIS)

• CN315-72(G): 1.64kg (UMA)_1.7kg (DIS) Dimensions • CC314-72(G) : 326.7mm(W) x 229mm(D) x 17.9mm-23.9mm(H)

• CC315-72(G): 358mm(W) x 249mm(D) x 24.9mm(H) • CN314-72(G) : 326.7mm(W) x 229mm(D) x 17.9mm(H)

• CN315-72(G) : 358.5mm(W) x 249mm(D) x 17.9mm(H) Battery Life • CC314-72(G): 15 hours

• CC315-72(G): 18 hours • CN314-72(G) :16 hours

• CN315-72(G) :20 hours Wireless • Intel® Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201

• 802.11a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN

• Dual Band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

• 2×2 MU-MIMO technology • Intel® Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201

• 802.11a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN

• Dual Band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

• 2×2 MU-MIMO technology

Acer has not yet announced any updates to its higher-end ConceptD 5, ConceptD 7, or ConceptD 9 series laptops.

