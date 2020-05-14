Xiaomi Mi TV Stick pops up at online store Gearbest (but it’s not for sale yet)

A month after showing up on a leaked product roadmap, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is making another appearance — this time at an online store.

You can’t actually buy the Mi TV Stick yet. But Gearbest has a listing for the product, complete with pictures and specs.

Like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick, the device appears to be a small gadget that you can plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV to stream internet media and run applications.

If the description is correct, the Mi TV Stick measures 3.7″ x 1.4″ x 0.8″ and the TV dongle is powered by an Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor with ARM Mali-G31 graphics and features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of emMC storage.

It’s also said to support DTS-HD audio, 4K HDR output, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and has a USB 3.0 Type-C port for power.

The product description also says the Mi TV Stick ships with Android 9 Pie and support for Google Assistant. That suggests it’ll actually be running Android TV software rather than stock Android.

One reason to be a little skeptical? There’s at least one line in the product description that refers to the device as a Mi Box S, which is an entirely different media streamer from Xiaomi. But there are enough differences in specs for each product to suggest that the Mi TV Stick really is something new.

It’s unclear exactly when the Mi TV Stick will be available, or what the retail price will be — but another page on Gearbest shows a “Flash Sale” price of $80, which is said to be 20-percent off. But I’d take that price with a grain of salt at a time when Google, Amazon, Roku, and even TiVo are selling media streamers for much lower prices.

via 9to5Google

