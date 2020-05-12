Liliputing

Xiaomi launches POCO F2 Pro smartphone in Europe for €499 and up

Xiaomi’s new POCO F2 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4,700 mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and four rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera.

The phone goes on sale in Europe starting today for €499 and up.

That’s the equivalent of about $540 US, which seems like a pretty good price for a phone with those specs. But customers in China can get an even better deal, because the POCO F2 Pro is basically the same phone as the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro that launched in China earlier this year for about $425.

Anyway, the starting price is for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Xiaomi also offers an 8GB/256GB model with faster memory for €599 ($650).

Both versions of the phone include:

Display 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Memory 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X/LPDDR5
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
Wireless 5G, WiFi 6, NFC
Rear cameras 64MP primary + 13MP wide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth
Front camera 20MP pop-up
Battery 4,700 mAh
Charging 30W fast wired (comes with 33W charger)
Cooling Vapor chamber & liquid cooling
Other 3.5mm audio, USB-C, IR blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 163.3mm x 75.4mm x 8.9mm
Weight 218 grams

A few other noteworthy things about the phone’s display — it supports HDR10+ and has a typical brightness level of up to 500-nits, with support for 800-nits in high brightness mode.

Like most Xiaomi phones, the Poco F2 isn’t expected to be available in the US.

via Mi Blog






