UDOO BOLT GEAR is a $399 mini PC with Ryzen Embedded and Arduino support

The folks at SECO have been cranking out single-board computers under the UDOO brand for a while, and last year the company started shipping the UDOO BOLT, one of the first models powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded processor.

Now the company is taking orders for a new model called the UDOO BOLT GEAR. It’s a complete computer (including a case) with a Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, and support for standard RAM and solid state storage.

But the little computer isn’t just a small desktop PC. It also has an Arduino-compatible chip and support for up to four external displays, which could make it a platform for development, industrial or commercial applications, or other projects.

Or you could just use it as a PC, I suppose. It should support Windows, Linux, or most other operating systems. The UDOO BOLT GEAR is available from the UDOO Shop for $399.

That price will get you a barebones computer with AMD’s 2 GHz quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor, but you’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system.

The computer has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 dual-channel memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA III drives, as well as an M.2 2260 slot for SATA drives. There’s also an M.2 2230 slot that’s populated by a WiFi & Bluetooth module.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort output)

2 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone/mic

3.5mm stereo audio/optical S/PDIF

Gigabit Ethernet

In addition to the Ryzen processor, the system has an ATmega32U4 ARduino Leonardo-compatible microprocessor, and features Arduino-compatible I/O pins.

The whole thing measures about 4.7″ x 4.7″, making the UDOO BOLT GEAR just a tiny bit larger than the Intel NUC Frost Canyon mini PC I reviewed in April.

If you’re wondering what you can do with the UDOO BOLT Gear, the company has posted a setup guide with information about connecting accessories, assembling the metal case, and installing an OS. There are also instructions for building your own arcade-style video game system, although you don’t necessarily need the new BOLT GEAR for that. The original UDOO BOLT should be fine.

