This $190 stick is a Windows 10 PC with Intel Gemini Lake

PC-on-a-stick computers had a bit of a moment a few years back, but we haven’t seen many new models since Intel phased out its Intel Compute Stick product family.
But the new MINISFORUM S40 keeps the PC Stick dream alive. It’s a bit on the chunky side, but the S40 is a full-fledged computer that you can plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor.
It’s available from Banggood for $190.
The little computer measures about 5.2″ x 1.8″ and has an HDMI connector on one end. Under the hood it features:
- Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core Gemini Lake processor
- Intel UHD graphics
- 4GB of LPDDR4 memory
- 64GB of eMMC storage
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Cooling fan
Is this the best little computer you can get for under $200? Almost certainly not. But it’s definitely one of the smallest that’s capable of driving two 4K displays.
In addition to the HDMI 2.0 connector, there’s also a Mini DisplayPort which allows you to connect a second display. MINISFORUM says the little computer can handle up to two 4K displays at 60 Hz.
Other features include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and Windows 10 Pro software.
via AndroidPC.es
Daily Deals (4-30-2020)
Rumor has it that Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a on May 22nd, but there's never been a better time to pick up …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply