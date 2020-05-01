This $190 stick is a Windows 10 PC with Intel Gemini Lake

PC-on-a-stick computers had a bit of a moment a few years back, but we haven’t seen many new models since Intel phased out its Intel Compute Stick product family.

But the new MINISFORUM S40 keeps the PC Stick dream alive. It’s a bit on the chunky side, but the S40 is a full-fledged computer that you can plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor.

It’s available from Banggood for $190.

The little computer measures about 5.2″ x 1.8″ and has an HDMI connector on one end. Under the hood it features:

Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core Gemini Lake processor

Intel UHD graphics

4GB of LPDDR4 memory

64GB of eMMC storage

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Cooling fan

Is this the best little computer you can get for under $200? Almost certainly not. But it’s definitely one of the smallest that’s capable of driving two 4K displays.

In addition to the HDMI 2.0 connector, there’s also a Mini DisplayPort which allows you to connect a second display. MINISFORUM says the little computer can handle up to two 4K displays at 60 Hz.

Other features include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and Windows 10 Pro software.

via AndroidPC.es

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (4-30-2020) Rumor has it that Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a on May 22nd, but there's never been a better time to pick up … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-30-2020)













