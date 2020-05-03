The new ODROID-Go Advance adds WiFi and more buttons (Linux handheld game console)

The Hardkernel ODROID-Go Advance is an inexpensive portable gaming device with a 3.5 inch display, an quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor, and Ubuntu Linux software. Designed for emulating classic game consoles, Hardkernel introduced the device late last year and began shipping it earlier this year.

Now the company is preparing to launch a new batch, and it includes a number of hardware updates.

According to a post in the ODROID forum, the new model should begin shipping on May 25th, and it’ll include the following updates:

802.11n WiFi (the previous model didn’t include WiFi out of the box)

USB Type-C port (for power and/or data)

L2 and R2 shoulder buttons (the previous model only had L1 and LR)

Two color options: “Clear White” and “Aura Black”

Both of those colors will be made with transparent resins, allowing you to view status LEDs through the case. But the new black model is more opaque than the see-through Clear White model that had been the only option up until now.

Hardkernel is also planning to update the operating system with a new OS image based on Ubuntu 20.04 by mid-May, but that software should also be compatible with the original ODROID-Go Advance, so it’s not a feature that will be unique to the new hardware.

The updated version of its handheld game console is called the ODROID-Go Advance Black Edition, or OGA-BE. It’ll sell for $59, which is $4 more than the original model.

Other key ODROID-Go Advance features will remain unchanged, so the new model will still have a Rockchip RK3326 processor, a 480 x 320 pixel LCD display, 1GB of RAM, 16MB of SPI flash storage and a micorSD card reader, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The handheld game console measures 6.1″ x 2.8″ x 0,8″ and weighs six ounces.

via CNX-Software

