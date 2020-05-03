The new ODROID-Go Advance adds WiFi and more buttons (Linux handheld game console)

The Hardkernel ODROID-Go Advance is an inexpensive portable gaming device with a 3.5 inch display, an quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor, and Ubuntu Linux software. Designed for emulating classic game consoles, Hardkernel introduced the device late last year and began shipping it earlier this year.
Now the company is preparing to launch a new batch, and it includes a number of hardware updates.
According to a post in the ODROID forum, the new model should begin shipping on May 25th, and it’ll include the following updates:
- 802.11n WiFi (the previous model didn’t include WiFi out of the box)
- USB Type-C port (for power and/or data)
- L2 and R2 shoulder buttons (the previous model only had L1 and LR)
- Two color options: “Clear White” and “Aura Black”
Both of those colors will be made with transparent resins, allowing you to view status LEDs through the case. But the new black model is more opaque than the see-through Clear White model that had been the only option up until now.
Hardkernel is also planning to update the operating system with a new OS image based on Ubuntu 20.04 by mid-May, but that software should also be compatible with the original ODROID-Go Advance, so it’s not a feature that will be unique to the new hardware.
The updated version of its handheld game console is called the ODROID-Go Advance Black Edition, or OGA-BE. It’ll sell for $59, which is $4 more than the original model.
Other key ODROID-Go Advance features will remain unchanged, so the new model will still have a Rockchip RK3326 processor, a 480 x 320 pixel LCD display, 1GB of RAM, 16MB of SPI flash storage and a micorSD card reader, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
The handheld game console measures 6.1″ x 2.8″ x 0,8″ and weighs six ounces.
via CNX-Software
Daily Deals (5-01-2020)
Star Wars Day is just around the corner and a bunch of Star Wars games are on sale to celebrate the holiday that's only …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Cool handheld. What games can this play? I’m not asking about emulation of commercial gaming consoles since I’d rather not illegally download games (at least I haven’t heard of legal downloads).
Same question. I see this is running Ubuntu under the hood but I doubt I can just install Linux compatible Steam games and expect this little device to be powerful enough to run anything on there.
Interested in seeing what games this is capable of running that can be legally obtained. Too bad my quick search resulted in only people playing games on emulators that I doubt they actually owned…