Sxmo brings a simple Unix-inspired UI to the PinePhone

While Android and iOS dominate the smartphone space these days, there are multiple projects underway to create free and open source, Linux-based operating systems. For the most part, developers have focused on making touch-friendly operating systems that resemble Android and iOS in some ways.

But Sxmo is a new project that makes a Linux smartphone feel more like a tiny desktop computer… that just happens to support touch-and-button navigation.

Developed for the Pinephone, Sxmo version 0.1.0 was released this week.

Sxmo is more of a user interface and set of programs than a full-fledged operating system. It’s based on Alpine Linux and postmarketOS.

But what Sxmo brings to the table are:

X window manager

Support for using Pinephone’s hardware buttons for navigation (launch a terminal, zoom, access menus, etc)

Use swipe gestures to move between workspaces, move windows between workspaces, and adjust volume

Onscreen keyboard that automatically adjusts the window management space

that automatically adjusts the window management space Send text messages in a vim-like editor and make calls using a dmenu script

in a vim-like editor and using a dmenu script Pre-installed applications include a Gopher client, GPS utility, and Firefox and Netsurf web browsers

Basically, it seems like the nerdiest possible smartphone operating system… albeit one that actually seems to support most basic smartphone functions. You can stream videos from YouTube, but you can also open up a terminal window or multiple windows to control your phone. Everything from front-size to camera functionality and display brightness can also be controlled using Sxmo tools.

Sxmo, by the way, stands for “Simple X Mobile,” and it follows Unix design philosophy and principles of suckless design.

You can find more details at the Sxmo website, read the user guide, or follow the install guide instructions to download and install the software on a Pinephone.

There are also a bunch of demo videos that show off the features of Sxmo.

The Pinephone is one of a handful of new smartphones beginning to ship that are designed to run free and open source software like Sxmo. At the moment, the only Pinephone available for purchase is the UBPorts Community Edition model that comes with Ubuntu Touch pre-installed, but like any Pinephone, you can easily load alternate OS onto the $150 smartphone — a total of 13 different operating systems are listed in the official PinePhone wiki (although some are more feature-complete than others).

via TuxPhones

