Skullcandy’s new true wireless earbuds have Tile tracking built-in

It’s easy enough to misplace a set of wired or wireless earbuds… but these days it’s twice as easy thanks to the rise of true wireless earbuds. So it makes sense for companies to build location-tracking technology into their earbuds. And that’s what Skullcandy did for its latest products.

The company has announced four new set of true wireless earbuds priced below $100, and each set features Tile tracking technology baked in.

That means that if you can’t find one or both earbuds, you can:

Use a smartphone app to make the buds ring to help you find them if they’re nearby.

View their current location on a map if they’re within range.

Use Tile’s global network to try to locate them if they’re out of range of your phone (and if you’ve opted into this feature).

Tile, which is probably best known for making Bluetooth trackers that you can attach to keychains or gadgets, has been working on partnerships with hardware makers. Earlier this year HP introduced the first laptop with optional support for Tile tracking features. More recently, Intel and Tile announced a partnership to bring similar features to more smartphones. And now it looks like headphones are the next frontier.

The first Skullcandy earbuds with Tile support include:

Push Ultra – $100 earbuds with ear hook, 6 hour battery life + 34 hour charging case, and IP67 water and dust protection

– $100 earbuds with ear hook, 6 hour battery life + 34 hour charging case, and IP67 water and dust protection Indy Fuel – $100 earbuds with IP55 rating and 30 hour battery life (earbuds and charging case combined) plus wireless charging

– $100 earbuds with IP55 rating and 30 hour battery life (earbuds and charging case combined) plus wireless charging Indy Evo – $80 earbuds that are similar to the Indy Fuel, but without the wireless charging support

– $80 earbuds that are similar to the Indy Fuel, but without the wireless charging support Sesh Evo – $60 earbuds with IPP55 rating and 24 hour total battery life

