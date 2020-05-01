Schenker put Intel’s 125W Core i9-10900K chip in a laptop

Schenker has made a habit of releasing laptops that use desktop-class PC components. A month ago the company introduced a 15 inch notebook with a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor. And now the company is launching the XMG Ultra 17 laptop that supports up to an Intel Core i9-10900K processor.

Announced just this week, that chip is a 10th-gen Intel Core processor with 10 CPU cores, 20 threads, 20MB of cache, and support for speeds up to 5.3 GHz.

It’s also a 125 watt processor that was never designed for laptops.

As a result there two things you shouldn’t expect from this laptop — light weight or long battery life.

The Schenker XMG Ultra 17 measures 15.7″ x 12.6″ x 1.7″ and weighs 8.4 pounds. It’s technically a portable computer when compared with a desktop PC. You can pick it up and move it without shutting it down. But I wouldn’t want to lug this thing to and from work or across a college campus very often.

That said, it’s got true desktop-replacement hardware… because it is pretty much a desktop that just happens to have a built-in display, keyboard, touchpad, and 97 Wh battery. It also has dual 280 watt power supplies to keep the system running.

The XMG Ultra 17 supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, up to 128GB of DDR4 memory (there are four SODIMM slots), and as much storage as you care to throw at it thanks to 4 M.2 2280 slots.

It’s available with a choice of a 17.3 inch, 1080p IPS display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync technology or a 17.3 inch 4K IPS display.

Networking capabilities include 2.5 GBit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5 and ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 3

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Headphone

1 x audio (mic/SPDIF optical)

1 x UHS-III SDXC card reader

Other features include an HD webcam, a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and a Microsoft Precision touchpad.

Prices start at €2,799 ($3,070)for a model with a Core i7-10700K processor, RTX 2070 graphics, a 240 Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and 500GB of storage.

via ComputerBase and NotebookCheck

