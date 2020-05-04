Samsung’s QLED laptops are now available for $850 and up (Galaxy Book Flex, Ion, and Flex α)

More than half a year after Samsung introduced its first laptops with Quantum Dot LED displays, they’re now available for purchase in the United States.

There are three models to choose from with starting prices ranging from $850 to $1350, but all feature Samsung’s QLED display technology which offers wide color gamut, deep blacks, low power consumption, and decent outdoor visibility thanks to brightness levels up to 600-nits.

Here’s an overview of the specs/options for each of the Samsung Galaxy Book laptops with QLED displays available starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Display size 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch 13.3 inch 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch Display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen Yes Yes No Convertible? Yes Yes No S Pen included Yes No No Processor Core i7-1065G7 Core i5-10210U or i7-10510U Core i7-10510U Graphics Intel Iris Plus Intel UHD Intel UHD RAM 8GB (13.3 inch) or 12GB (15.6 inch) 8GB RAM (with Core i5) or 12GB (with Core i7) 8GB Storage 512GB SSD 256GB SSD (with Core i5) or 512GB (with Core i7) 512GB SSD External storage Up to 2TB microSDXC card or 512GB UFS card Up to 2TB SDXC card Up to 2TB SDXC card or 512GB UFS card Battery 69.7 Wh 54 Wh 69.7 Wh Wireless PowerShare Yes No Yes USB ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Other ports 3.5mm audio 3.5mm audio HDMI, 3.5mm audio Speakers AKG Stereo Max 5W x 2 1.5 W x 2 AKG Stereo Max 5W x 2 Dimensions 11.9″ x 8″ 0.5″ (13.3 inch) or 14″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ (15.6 inch) 12″ x 8″ x 0.6″ 12″ x 7.9″ x 0.5″ (13.3 inch) or 14″ x 9″ x 0.6″ (15.6 inch) Weight 2.56 lbs (13.3 inch) or 3.35 lbs (15.6 inch) 2.62 lbs 2.14 lbs (13.3 inch) or 2.62 lbs (15.6 inch) Color Royal Blue Royal Silver Aura Silver Price $1350 and up $850 and up $1200 and up

Every model features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless capabilities, fingerprint readers and 720p webcams, and of course, those QLED displays.

