Samsung’s QLED laptops are now available for $850 and up (Galaxy Book Flex, Ion, and Flex α)

More than half a year after Samsung introduced its first laptops with Quantum Dot LED displays, they’re now available for purchase in the United States.
There are three models to choose from with starting prices ranging from $850 to $1350, but all feature Samsung’s QLED display technology which offers wide color gamut, deep blacks, low power consumption, and decent outdoor visibility thanks to brightness levels up to 600-nits.
Here’s an overview of the specs/options for each of the Samsung Galaxy Book laptops with QLED displays available starting today.
|Samsung Galaxy Book Flex
|Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α
|Samsung Galaxy Book Ion
|Display size
|13.3 inch or 15.6 inch
|13.3 inch
|13.3 inch or 15.6 inch
|Display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Convertible?
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|S Pen included
|Yes
|No
|No
|Processor
|Core i7-1065G7
|Core i5-10210U or i7-10510U
|Core i7-10510U
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|8GB (13.3 inch) or 12GB (15.6 inch)
|8GB RAM (with Core i5) or 12GB (with Core i7)
|8GB
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|256GB SSD (with Core i5) or 512GB (with Core i7)
|512GB SSD
|External storage
|Up to 2TB microSDXC card or 512GB UFS card
|Up to 2TB SDXC card
|Up to 2TB SDXC card or 512GB UFS card
|Battery
|69.7 Wh
|54 Wh
|69.7 Wh
|Wireless PowerShare
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|USB ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C
|1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
|1 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
|Other ports
|3.5mm audio
|3.5mm audio
|HDMI, 3.5mm audio
|Speakers
|AKG Stereo Max 5W x 2
|1.5 W x 2
|AKG Stereo Max 5W x 2
|Dimensions
|11.9″ x 8″ 0.5″ (13.3 inch) or 14″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ (15.6 inch)
|12″ x 8″ x 0.6″
|12″ x 7.9″ x 0.5″ (13.3 inch) or 14″ x 9″ x 0.6″ (15.6 inch)
|Weight
|2.56 lbs (13.3 inch) or 3.35 lbs (15.6 inch)
|2.62 lbs
|2.14 lbs (13.3 inch) or 2.62 lbs (15.6 inch)
|Color
|Royal Blue
|Royal Silver
|Aura Silver
|Price
|$1350 and up
|$850 and up
|$1200 and up
Every model features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless capabilities, fingerprint readers and 720p webcams, and of course, those QLED displays.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex gallery
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α gallery
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion gallery
Do these have good battery life unlike their Chromebook siblings?
Sexy.
But these days I mostly lust for Ryzens.