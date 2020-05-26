Samsung’s Exynos 880 chip is designed for mid-range 5G smartphones

Qualcomm has its Snapdragon 765 processor. MediaTek has the Dimensity 820 5G. And now Samsung is the latest company to introduce a mid-range smartphone processor with 5G support baked in.

The new Samsung Exynos 880 processor is an 8nm octa-core chip with support for 5G data speeds of up to 2.55 Gbps for downloads or 1.28 Gbps for uploads. It also features built-nin support for 4G LTE Cat 18.

Chinese phone maker Vivo has already introduced the first phone powered by the chip — the Vivo Y70s is heading to select markets in June with prices starting at under $300.

Here are some of the key specs for Samsung’s new mid-range 5G chip:

2 x ARM Cortex-A77 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

ARM Mali-G76 MP5 graphics

Integrated neural processing unit

WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, 5G NR Sub-6GHz and 4G LTE support

The chipset can support devices with display resolutions up to 2520 x 1080 pixels and the Exynos 880 works with devices featuring UFS 2.1 or eMMC 5.1 storage and LPDDR4x memory.

It can support up to a 64MP single camera or 20MP + 20MP dual cameras with support for 4K video encoding at 30 frames per second using H.265, H.264, and VP9 codecs.

There’s no word on when we’ll see the chip used in phones other than the Vivo Y70s. But odds are that Samsung will release its own mid-range phone using the Exynos 880 processor at some point.

