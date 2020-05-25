Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming May 29 for $350

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch display, S-Pen support, and a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor.

First introduced in April, the tablet is available for pre-order from several retailers including Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy and it’s set to begin shipping on May 29th.

Positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite model isn’t exactly cheap — prices start at $350 for a model with 64GB of storage or $430 for a 128GB model. But the tablet is certainly cheaper than the original Galaxy Tab S6, which sells for $650 and up.

Samsung did make some trade-offs to cut the price by $300 though. The Lite model has an LCD display rather than AMOLED, a lower screen resolution, less memory and storage, less impressive cameras, and a less powerful processor. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does have one feature its pricier cousin lacks — a headphone jack.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6:

Spec Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy Tab S6 Display 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 LCD 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED Processor Samsung Exynos 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB or 128GB 128GB or 256GB Front camera 5MP fixed-focus 8MP fixed-focus Rear camera(s) 8MP auto-focus 13MP + 5MP auto-focus Battery 7,040 mAh 7,040 mAh USB 2.0 Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Headphone? 3.5mm No microSD? Up to 1TB cards Up to 1TB cards WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 GPS Yes Yes Dimensions 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm 244.5mm x 159.5mm x 5.7mm Weight 467 grams 420 grams

