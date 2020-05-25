Liliputing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming May 29 for $350

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch display, S-Pen support, and a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor.

First introduced in April, the tablet is available for pre-order from several retailers including Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy and it’s set to begin shipping on May 29th.

Positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite model isn’t exactly cheap — prices start at $350 for a model with 64GB of storage or $430 for a 128GB model. But the tablet is certainly cheaper than the original Galaxy Tab S6, which sells for $650 and up.

Samsung did make some trade-offs to cut the price by $300 though. The Lite model has an LCD display rather than AMOLED, a lower screen resolution, less memory and storage, less impressive cameras, and a less powerful processor. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does have one feature its pricier cousin lacks — a headphone jack.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6:

Spec Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy Tab S6
Display 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 LCD 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED
Processor Samsung Exynos 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 64GB or 128GB 128GB or 256GB
Front camera 5MP fixed-focus 8MP fixed-focus
Rear camera(s) 8MP auto-focus 13MP + 5MP auto-focus
Battery 7,040 mAh 7,040 mAh
USB 2.0 Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
Headphone? 3.5mm No
microSD? Up to 1TB cards Up to 1TB cards
WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
GPS Yes Yes
Dimensions 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm 244.5mm x 159.5mm x 5.7mm
Weight 467 grams 420 grams






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of