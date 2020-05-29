Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel Lakefield is official

Samsung has introduced a new version of its Galaxy Book S laptop, and there are two interesting things about the laptop.
First, it’s the first computer powered by an Intel Lakefield processor. And second, this is actually the second version of the Galaxy Book S. The original version launched earlier this year as a 4G LTE-enabled model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor.
The new model is still a thin and light notebook with a similar design. And Samsung still plans to offer 4G LTE support, at least on some models in some regions. But the new model could provide our first opportunity to see how Intel’s new hybrid processor performs.
We already knew that that would be powered by Intel’s new chip, but now it’s official: Samsung has issued a press release with details, specs, and pictures.
The most unusual feature is the laptop’s processor, which is expected to be a 5-core chip that pairs a single Intel “Sunny Cove” high-performance CPU core with four lower-power “Tremont” CPU cores. In other words, you get one Intel Ice Lake-like core and four Atom cores.
They’re combined into a single chip using Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking architecture, and while it’s possible that we could see some chips in this family use Iris Plus graphics, the Samsung Galaxy Book S spec sheet says that this particular notebook will feature Intel UHD graphics.
Here are some other key specs for the upcoming laptop:
|Display
|13.3 inch FHD LCD touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-L16G7 “Lakefield” hybrid processor
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|256gB or 512GB eUFS + microSD (up to 1TB)
|Ports
|2 x USB-C, headset, microSD
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE
|Battery
|42 Wh
|Camera
|1MP
|Speakers
|Quad with AKG and Dolby Atmos sound
|Other
|Fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, ambient light sensor
|Dimensions
|305.2mm x 203.2mm x 11.8m (12″ x 8″ x 0.5″)
|Weight
|950 grams (2.1 pounds)
There’s no word on the price or release date yet.
Very curious to see how this performs compared with the ARM chip.