Sabrent introduces the first 8TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

PC accessory and component maker Sabrent has just unveiled the first M.2 SSD capable of holding up to 8TB of data.

The upcoming Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB drive is a PCIe NVMe SSD designed to fit inside of laptops and other devices with M.2 2280 slots.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but smart money is on “soon” and “a lot.”

For example, the company already offers a 4TB Sabrent Rocket Q. It sells for $760. I suspec tthe 8TB model will cost at least twice as much at launch.

While the most notable feature of the SSD is the ability to store a huge amount of data on a stick that measures about 4″ x 2.8″, here are some other key specs:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface

PCIe 3.1 compliant

NVMe 1.3 compliant

3D QLC NAND flash memory

Phison E12S controller

The company hasn’t spelled out the top speeds for the new 8TB drive yet, but the 4TB version ops out at 3.2 GB/s read and 2.9 GB/s write.

via TweakTown

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















