Report: LG is developing a dual-screen smartphone (with swiveling screen)

LG may be developing a dual-screen smartphone that… doesn’t look like any other dual-screen phone to date. According to reports from Korean new sites ETNews and the Korea Herald, the upcoming phone will feature two screens that sit on top of one another — and a swivel that allows you to rotate the top screen to reveal a T-shaped design.

This lets you, for example, view an app in full-screen, landscape orientation while also using a virtual keyboard that doesn’t cover the display.

And that’s… honestly just about the only application that makes any sense to me. Theoretically this sort of design could open the possibility of custom apps designed to take advantage of the second screen. For example, instead of a keyboard you could interact with a digital palette when using painting app or shortcuts for video or audio editing apps. But I’m not convinced LG has enough cachet to convince developers to create apps designed specifically for this unusual form factor.

The smartphone, which is said to be code-named “Wing,” is said to have a 6.8 inch primary display and 4 inch secondary display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. It’s expected to be available later this year for around $820, and it’s said to feature a Snapdragon 700 series processor with 5G support, and three rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera.

This wouldn’t be LG’s first entry into the dual-screen smartphone space. But it would certainly be the company’s most ambitious such project to date.

Up until now, LG’s approach to dual-screen and foldable phones has involved offering optional LG Dual Screen accessories for certain flagships, allowing you to attach a case with a second screen to a phone that would otherwise have just a single display.

It may not be quite as impressive a feat of engineering as the foldable AMOLED displays used in the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, or Motorola Razr. But it has the advantage of being a cheaper (and perhaps less fragile) alternative.

If the LG “Wing” does indeed come to market for $820 later this year, it could likewise be a cheaper alternative to foldables… albeit a funny looking one.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen laptop is also expected to launch by the end of 2020. Microsoft has yet to announced a price for its book-shaped dual-screen Android smartphone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s also a heck of a lot cheaper than current-gen foldables. And it has a design that looks a little less out-there than the LG Wing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















